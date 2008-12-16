Here Are The Baltimore Ravens

Dec 16, 2008 at 10:49 AM

What's Up?
The 9-5 Ravens are coming off one of their biggest losses of the season after falling 13-9 to the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Ravens defense, which hadn't allowed a touchdown the entire game, let Ben Roethlisberger's Steelers march on a 12-play, 92-yard drive capped off by a Santonio Holmes go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute left in the match. Holmes' TD was met with controversy, though, and needed a booth review to show the ball had broken the plain. The defeat gave the Steelers the AFC North crown, and marked the first Ravens' home loss since Oct. 5.

Chalk Talk
Considered a possible Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate by many reporters, Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has earned high praise for his play in his first 14 games in the NFL. But good publicity doesn't necessarily equate to good production. Flacco is the Ravens' weak link this season, having completed just 58.7 percent of his passes for a mere 2,525 yards. The No. 18 overall pick in last April's NFL Draft has thrown 12 interceptions to just 13 touchdowns and boasts a 76.9 quarterback rating, the eighth-worst ranking in the NFL. Flacco has also fumbled the ball 10 times - only losing one - and has shown that with pressure, he can make mistakes. The Cowboys defense, which leads the NFL with 53 sacks, should be able to pin its ears back and put heat on Flacco, creating turnover opportunities that lead to short fields for the offense.

Connections
Ravens cornerback Evan Oglesby was squeezed out of the Cowboys cornerback picture in September after spending last season on the Cowboys roster . . . Baltimore wide receiver Terrance Copper caught eight passes for 89 yards in his two seasons with the Cowboys (2004-05).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dak Motivated to "Do Even More" After Award

Dak Prescott, the winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, was back in the community on Friday in Phoenix, saying he's motivated to do even more.

news

Spagnola: Shedding Tears During NFL Honors

Chuck Howley finally made the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but the special moment was somewhat bittersweet. Plus, the Cowboys were front and center at last night's NFL Honors show.

news

What's Next? Discussing the Future at Cowboys TE

Dalton Schultz is entering another offseason without a long-term deal in hand, and that creates questions at a position once dominated by Jason Witten, as Dallas sorts through it all.

news

Lamb Reacts to Cowboys OC Swap, 2023 Outlook

There's a shakeup occurring on the offensive side of the Cowboys coaching staff, and free agency could change things even more for Dallas — Lamb giving his stance on it all.

Advertising