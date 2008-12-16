Here Are The Baltimore Ravens

Chalk Talk

Considered a possible Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate by many reporters, Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has earned high praise for his play in his first 14 games in the NFL. But good publicity doesn't necessarily equate to good production. Flacco is the Ravens' weak link this season, having completed just 58.7 percent of his passes for a mere 2,525 yards. The No. 18 overall pick in last April's NFL Draft has thrown 12 interceptions to just 13 touchdowns and boasts a 76.9 quarterback rating, the eighth-worst ranking in the NFL. Flacco has also fumbled the ball 10 times - only losing one - and has shown that with pressure, he can make mistakes. The Cowboys defense, which leads the NFL with 53 sacks, should be able to pin its ears back and put heat on Flacco, creating turnover opportunities that lead to short fields for the offense.