Here Are The Baltimore Ravens

What's Up?
The 9-5 Ravens are coming off one of their biggest losses of the season after falling 13-9 to the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Ravens defense, which hadn't allowed a touchdown the entire game, let Ben Roethlisberger's Steelers march on a 12-play, 92-yard drive capped off by a Santonio Holmes go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute left in the match. Holmes' TD was met with controversy, though, and needed a booth review to show the ball had broken the plain. The defeat gave the Steelers the AFC North crown, and marked the first Ravens' home loss since Oct. 5.
Chalk Talk
Considered a possible Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate by many reporters, Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has earned high praise for his play in his first 14 games in the NFL. But good publicity doesn't necessarily equate to good production. Flacco is the Ravens' weak link this season, having completed just 58.7 percent of his passes for a mere 2,525 yards. The No. 18 overall pick in last April's NFL Draft has thrown 12 interceptions to just 13 touchdowns and boasts a 76.9 quarterback rating, the eighth-worst ranking in the NFL. Flacco has also fumbled the ball 10 times - only losing one - and has shown that with pressure, he can make mistakes. The Cowboys defense, which leads the NFL with 53 sacks, should be able to pin its ears back and put heat on Flacco, creating turnover opportunities that lead to short fields for the offense.
Connections
Ravens cornerback Evan Oglesby was squeezed out of the Cowboys cornerback picture in September after spending last season on the Cowboys roster . . . Baltimore wide receiver Terrance Copper caught eight passes for 89 yards in his two seasons with the Cowboys (2004-05).