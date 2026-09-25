Here We Goooo: Another tall task awaits the Cowboys defense

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No. 8 Ranking

Baltimore – Mike Green (71.2) - Green has evolved into the Ravens' top rusher and one of their best defenders on an already-stout defense.

Dallas – T.J. Bass (71.1) – While the Cowboys are certainly ready to get Tyler Smith back at left guard, Bass has shown once again that he's one of the best backups on this team. His pass blocking is a strength, but all of the line needs to step it up as run-blockers.