Here We Goooo: Another tall task awaits the Cowboys defense

RIO DE JANEIRO – An international game, two elite quarterbacks, two teams looking for a critical second win of the season. Does it get any better than this?
Not in my book. Brazil is in for a treat, and both sides of the coin have their respective challenges ahead of them aside from their shared hurdle of adjusting following lengthy flights from Texas and Maryland.
The age-old saying is that your run game and defense travel. For both teams, this trip will be a good early season barometer for that.
Let's take a look at some areas where this game could be won and lost on Sunday in this week's Here We Goooo:
Cowboys defense needs to bring down Lamar Jackson
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is a one-of-a-kind player. It feels like the two-time league MVP only continues to evolve and improve over the course of his career. One thing that has remained constant is his special ability to navigate the pocket with his feet, and if he breaks contain, make plays in the quarterback run game with his legs.
So far this season, Jackson has run 11 times for 74 yards and a touchdown. In two prior career matchups against Dallas, Jackson has scored a rushing touchdown in each and picked up 181 total yards on the ground. Through two games, Dallas' defense has allowed the most rushing yards to quarterbacks in the NFL with 126 on 19 carries, good for 6.6 yards per carry. If Baltimore is without Zay Flowers on Sunday, I would expect the emphasis on Jackson and Henry making the plays themselves to be increased.
Against Jackson, the Cowboys can't just get pressure. They need to finish plays in the backfield with sacks, otherwise the defense is susceptible to Jackson making a play like he does in the above clip we broke down. Same goes for All-Pro RB Derrick Henry, who the Cowboys will need to bring down at or near the line of scrimmage before he gets a full head of steam. There's also always the threat of Jackson being able to throw out of structure. Long story short, Christian Parker's defense needs to communicate better and play more physical up front than they have the first two games of the year.
Baltimore's deep arsenal of defensive talent
New Ravens head coach Jesse Minter walked into a pretty solid personnel situation with Baltimore at all three levels. The Ravens signed Trey Hendrickson to rush the passer, could have DT Nnamdi Madubuike back in the lineup, have veteran LB Roquan Smith, CB Marlon Humphrey and S Kyle Hamilton at the second and third levels. That's a solid unit that gives Minter a lot of options in terms of how he schemes them into positions for success.
Whereas you saw less blitz looks at the end of the Harbaugh era in Baltimore, Minter isn't afraid to let his guys pin their ears back and get after the quarterback. And that goes for all of their players, not just the front seven. On the play we discussed here, Smith, Hendrickson and Hamilton are all lined up on the same side to bring the heat on Tyler Shough. On this play, Shough gets the ball out of his hands fast and the tight end makes a man miss to pick up the first down.
Dak Prescott will need to get the ball out fast too. The good news for Dallas is they have playmakers on the outside that can also make plays after the catch. If they're able to do so, the Cowboys offense could continue humming and build off of their 37-point showing from a week ago. The X-factor is going to be Kyle Hamilton, who can do just about everything for the Ravens defensively in terms of bringing pressure, defending the run and being able to drop back and cover. Prescott will need to know where he is at all times.
Winning the turnover battle wins you games
I know I'm not telling you anything you haven't heard before here, but the turnover battle is going to make or break this game. Through two games, the Cowboys have punched the ball out five times and fallen on it twice. Dallas needs to keep that aggression towards the football high in this game.
Why is that especially important in this game? Well, the less Lamar Jackson and company have the ball, the better. Plus, it gives Dak Prescott and Dallas' offense more chances to go and put points on the board. In last week's game against the Saints, Baltimore only possessed the ball for around two and a half minutes in the fourth quarter. That kind of keep-away style of play will greatly benefit the Cowboys, but their defense will still have to make stops on third down or force the turnovers to do so.
The intentionality to punch the ball out has been evident from Parker's defense. I'm looking at the young guys on Dallas' defense, LB Jaishawn Barham and S Caleb Downs, to be the potential thumpers that can pop a ball free and give the offense another possession. Barham already showed he could last week, and Downs had a big lick on Terry McLaurin. They'll need to be timely, too.
The Cowboys might have the very best WR room in the NFL. We know who's at the top of the list but check the entire depth chart - top to bottom.