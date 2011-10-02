Hidden Game-Changers

1. Detroit's goal-line stand:

When it was 27-3, obviously this play or any other in the first half didn't seem to matter much. The Cowboys had a 7-0 lead and decided to go for another touchdown with a fourth-and-goal from the Lions' 1-yard line. Felix Jones was stuffed for no gain, which could've been the difference in the game. Had the Cowboys kicked the field goal, it still would've added more points to the lead and possibly forced Detroit to the play the game even more differently. Either way, it was a scoring opportunity that was lost.