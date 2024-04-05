High Low: Cowboys' Odds of Drafting at RB in 2024

FRISCO, Texas — It's been bantered over for months now, the Dallas Cowboys proclaiming they'd be "all in" this offseason following the embarrassing playoff exit in January at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, but the reality is that regardless of how its defined, the organization has its work cut out for them in the 2024 NFL Draft.

That is particularly true at the running back position, seeing as Tony Pollard departed to join the Tennessee Titans in free agency, only one season after the Cowboys parted ways with Ezekiel Elliott. With the RBs room draped in question marks, what are the odds the front office in Dallas selects one in late April — given the level of talent that will be made available?

The brand-new series "High Low" dives into it, with each edition to follow focusing on a different position group leading up to draft week.

Odds: Extremely High

Rico Dowdle : A couple of things are true here regarding Dowdle. The first is that he has proven himself a more-than-capable running back at the NFL level when he can remain healthy, and that warranted him being re-signed this offseason. The second is that it's only a one-year deal, which means retaining him does not preclude the Cowboys from highly valuing a possible addition via the NFL draft. There is simply too much unproven talent behind him, and Dowdle has also never been asked to carry the workload of an RB1.

