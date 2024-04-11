High Low: Aubrey deletes Cowboys need in NFL Draft

FRISCO, Texas — Brandon Aubrey wasn't simply a breath of fresh air for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, he was a hyperbaric chamber for what they needed at kicker after years of longing for another dominant one in the post-Dan Bailey era.

His ascension to the role is one of the best stories around, and the unit of specialists are now in excellent shape in North Texas. That's fantastic for the Cowboys, who will finally dodge questions on if they would finally give in and use a pick in the NFL draft at kicker to stop the revolving door they'd become accustomed to.

The brand-new series "High Low" dives into it, with each edition to follow focusing on a different position group leading up to draft week.

Odds: Nil (Zero)

Brandon Aubrey: It took a long time and several different players, and sometimes a bit of recycling (hi, Brett Maher) for the Cowboys to finally find the worthy successor to the legendary Dan Bailey; and they were able to strike gold again without using a draft pick to fix the position. Instead, they took a trip to Birmingham to sign Aubrey, also a former lifelong soccer player, away from the XFL's Stallions in a move that ultimately pushed Tristan Vizcaino back onto the streets of free agency.

Aubrey was a menace in his "rookie" season, setting records and putting both his accuracy and powder-keg right foot on display whenever called upon, and earning both a First-Team All-Pro honor and Pro Bowl nod in the process.

Bryan Anger: Speaking of being a menace, Anger falls right into that category as well. Arguably the best punter in the entire NFL, he is the king of the coffin corner kick and routinely helps flip field position for the Cowboys. The former two-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl leg is surgical with his kicks, and though he's only under contract through 2024, at the moment, that could and should change at a moment's notice.

Trent Sieg: Not unlike the search for Bailey's successor was the search for someone to replace another legendary Cowboys' specialist, namely L.P. Ladouceur, but there's been far less turnover at long snapper than at place kicker. Sieg re-signed this offseason to remain with the Cowboys after a great 2023 season in which his name wasn't called a single time on a broadcast, and that means he's doing his job.

To be frank, specialists aren't typically a group you'd address in the draft anyway, undrafted free agency notwithstanding, but the great news is there's no need for the Cowboys to concern themselves with any of these three positions at all going forward.