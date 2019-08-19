How Fans Can Watch Camp Practice At Ford Center

FRISCO, Texas – From August 20-27, the Dallas Cowboys will host a week-long event coinciding with 2019 Training Camp presented by American Airlines at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. The Back to Football event will take place throughout The Star campus, with training camp practices taking place inside Ford Center and activations throughout the week at Ford Center, Tostitos Championship Plaza and The Star District. Practices will be held inside Ford Center on August 20-22 and August 26-27.

In addition to free open practice viewing opportunities, the week will feature Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Alumni autograph opportunities, a movie night, a bootcamp-style group fitness class, special offers from retail and restaurants and more.

Admission and parking are free and open to the public for all practices and Back To Football events. Entry is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For all event details, visit www.TheStarInFrisco.com/2019backtofootball.

Fans have the opportunity to enhance their 2019 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp experience with a VIP Guided Tour of The Star in Frisco. Special tour pricing and packages are available throughout the week at www.TheStarInFrisco.com/tours.

Below are the Back to Football schedule of events for this week (Aug. 20-23):

Tuesday, August 20, 2019

10:30 a.m. Opening Ceremony

11:00 a.m. Training Camp Practice**

· Includes:

o Performance by Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue

o Kids Zone on Tostitos Championship Plaza

o Dallas Cowboys Alumni Autographs*

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

11:00 a.m. Training Camp Practice**

· Includes:

o Performance by Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue

o Kids Zone on Tostitos Championship Plaza

o Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Alumni Autographs*

Thursday, August 22, 2019

9:30 a.m. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Alumni autograph opportunities11:00 a.m. Training Camp Practice*

· Includes:

o Performance by Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue

o Kids Zone on Tostitos Championship Plaza

o Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Alumni Autographs*

Friday, August 23, 2019

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Kids Zone with inflatables on Tostitos Championship Plaza7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Movie Night: Remember The Titans