How Fans Can Watch Camp Practice At Ford Center

Aug 19, 2019 at 03:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

2019-Training-Camp-Witten_2560x1440

FRISCO, Texas – From August 20-27, the Dallas Cowboys will host a week-long event coinciding with 2019 Training Camp presented by American Airlines at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. The Back to Football event will take place throughout The Star campus, with training camp practices taking place inside Ford Center and activations throughout the week at Ford Center, Tostitos Championship Plaza and The Star District. Practices will be held inside Ford Center on August 20-22 and August 26-27. 

In addition to free open practice viewing opportunities, the week will feature Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Alumni autograph opportunities, a movie night, a bootcamp-style group fitness class, special offers from retail and restaurants and more.

Admission and parking are free and open to the public for all practices and Back To Football events. Entry is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For all event details, visit www.TheStarInFrisco.com/2019backtofootball.

Fans have the opportunity to enhance their 2019 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp experience with a VIP Guided Tour of The Star in Frisco. Special tour pricing and packages are available throughout the week at www.TheStarInFrisco.com/tours.

Below are the Back to Football schedule of events for this week (Aug. 20-23):

Tuesday, August 20, 2019

10:30 a.m. Opening Ceremony
11:00 a.m. Training Camp Practice**

·      Includes:

o  Performance by Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue

o  Kids Zone on Tostitos Championship Plaza

o  Dallas Cowboys Alumni Autographs*

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

11:00 a.m. Training Camp Practice**

·      Includes:

o  Performance by Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue

o  Kids Zone on Tostitos Championship Plaza

o  Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Alumni Autographs*

Thursday, August 22, 2019

9:30 a.m. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Alumni autograph opportunities11:00 a.m. Training Camp Practice*

·      Includes:

o  Performance by Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue

o  Kids Zone on Tostitos Championship Plaza

o  Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Alumni Autographs*

Friday, August 23, 2019
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Kids Zone with inflatables on Tostitos Championship Plaza7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Movie Night: Remember The Titans

*Autographs are not guaranteed. Appearances are subject to change.
**Practice times subject to change. Admission and parking are free and open to the public. Entry is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Cowboys kick off the regular season against the New York Giants on Sept. 8th. Tickets starting at $35. Get your tickets to see your Cowboys at AT&T Stadium this season!

Related Content

news

Spagnola: Here We Go, March Madness Underway

March Madness isn't just about basketball. For the Cowboys, it's also about building a team within the constraints of a salary cap.
news

Updates: Cowboys' Full Draft Order (All 10 Picks)

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason. 
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: This Week's Biggest Storylines 

Recap the entire week for the Cowboys in free agency with the top headlines and analysis of a busy week.
news

Cowboys Sign Goodwin, Turner; 4 Players Waived

The Cowboys officially signed C.J. Goodwin and Malik Turner, core special teams contributors last season.
Advertising