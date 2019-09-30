How To Handle A Road Environment Better?

"We got behind the chains quite a bit on first down where we had second-and-long, which we haven't seen much this year," Jones said. "That ended up being a challenge for us, and we weren't able to get into a rhythm and make the plays that we've been making most of the year."

Jones was sure to credit the Saints' defensive game plan. Regardless of criticism of the Cowboys' play calling, it's been rare for opponents to limit Ezekiel Elliott to less than 50 rushing yards. Heading into Sunday's matchup, only three opponents – Denver, Washington and the Los Angeles Rams – had been able to hold Elliott below that threshold, and the Saints were able to join the club by limiting him to just 35 yards on the ground.

"They really put the brakes on Zeke. And then they were really getting some pressure on Dak," Jones said. "Obviously, in an environment like that, it makes it difficult to communicate and you're going to have some mentals in there where you don't get your communication just right."

Fortunately for the Cowboys, it might be a while before they enter an environment like that again. Two of their next three games are at home, and both of their next two road trips are at MetLife Stadium – which is home to two struggling teams.

There are big road dates looming later this season, though – at places like New England, Chicago and Philadelphia. Hopefully Sunday can be a learning experience.