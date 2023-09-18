#DALvsAZ

Injuries across O-line as Cowboys prep for Arizona 

Sep 18, 2023 at 04:16 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Martin-texts-O-Line--“I’ll-be-there-soon'-center
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas — From left to right, the Cowboys seem to be dealing with their share of injuries on the offensive line, including some of their front-line players.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said both Zack Martin and Chuma Edoga – the two starting guards for Sunday's game against the Jets – will likely miss Wednesday's practice this week. However, the coach isn't ruling them out to potentially play against the Cardinals in Arizona on Sunday.

"I don't see Zack practicing on Wednesday, but we'll see what Thursday brings," McCarthy said on Monday. "I think he'll definitely have an opportunity to play on Sunday. And the same thing with Chuma."

Martin was on the injury report last week with a groin injury, which had him limited in two practices. He then suffered an ankle injury in the game that eventually forced him out of the game in the fourth quarter with the Cowboys up by 20 points.

Edoga has a forearm injury that kept him out of most of the second half, replaced by rookie T.J. Bass.

When Martin and Edoga were both out, Asim Richards came in to play left guard and Bass on the right side.

Now, the Cowboys might get some help at guard with the return or Tyler Smith, who has missed two straight games with a hamstring injury he sustained in practice before the Week 1 opener against the Giants.

Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said on 105.3 "The Fan" on Monday that Smith could make his debut this Sunday.

"We feel very optimistic about Tyler [Smith] having a great chance at having a shot against Arizona."

If Tyler Smith returns, coupled by Martin being able to play, it could give the Cowboys their first game of the season at full strength on the offensive line, along with left tackle Tyron Smith, center Tyler Biadasz and right tackle Terence Steele.

Related Content

news

Dan Quinn: 'You haven't seen it all' from Parsons yet

Despite unworldly play from Micah Parsons through two weeks of the season, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said that the best is yet to come for the DPOY contender.
news

Lesiones en línea ofensiva mientras Dallas se prepara para Arizona

Los Cowboys actualmente tienen algunas preocupaciones de lesiones en la posición de guardia, pero Mike McCarthy no descartó la posibilidad de estar con todos sus titulares el domingo.
news

Updates: How Biadasz "saved" the offense again

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Ronald Jones liberado por los Cowboys tras suspensión

Los Cowboys tenían que tomar una decisión sobre Ronald Jones, luego de su suspensión de dos juegos, y  optaron por liberarlo luego de la victoria contra los Jets.
Advertising