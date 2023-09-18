Injuries across O-line as Cowboys prep for Arizona 

FRISCO, Texas — From left to right, the Cowboys seem to be dealing with their share of injuries on the offensive line, including some of their front-line players.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said both Zack Martin and Chuma Edoga – the two starting guards for Sunday's game against the Jets – will likely miss Wednesday's practice this week. However, the coach isn't ruling them out to potentially play against the Cardinals in Arizona on Sunday.
"I don't see Zack practicing on Wednesday, but we'll see what Thursday brings," McCarthy said on Monday. "I think he'll definitely have an opportunity to play on Sunday. And the same thing with Chuma."
Martin was on the injury report last week with a groin injury, which had him limited in two practices. He then suffered an ankle injury in the game that eventually forced him out of the game in the fourth quarter with the Cowboys up by 20 points.
Edoga has a forearm injury that kept him out of most of the second half, replaced by rookie T.J. Bass.
When Martin and Edoga were both out, Asim Richards came in to play left guard and Bass on the right side.
Now, the Cowboys might get some help at guard with the return or Tyler Smith, who has missed two straight games with a hamstring injury he sustained in practice before the Week 1 opener against the Giants.
Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said on 105.3 "The Fan" on Monday that Smith could make his debut this Sunday.
"We feel very optimistic about Tyler [Smith] having a great chance at having a shot against Arizona."
If Tyler Smith returns, coupled by Martin being able to play, it could give the Cowboys their first game of the season at full strength on the offensive line, along with left tackle Tyron Smith, center Tyler Biadasz and right tackle Terence Steele.