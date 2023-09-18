Injuries across O-line as Cowboys prep for Arizona 

"I don't see Zack practicing on Wednesday, but we'll see what Thursday brings," McCarthy said on Monday. "I think he'll definitely have an opportunity to play on Sunday. And the same thing with Chuma."

Martin was on the injury report last week with a groin injury, which had him limited in two practices. He then suffered an ankle injury in the game that eventually forced him out of the game in the fourth quarter with the Cowboys up by 20 points.

Edoga has a forearm injury that kept him out of most of the second half, replaced by rookie T.J. Bass.

When Martin and Edoga were both out, Asim Richards came in to play left guard and Bass on the right side.

Now, the Cowboys might get some help at guard with the return or Tyler Smith, who has missed two straight games with a hamstring injury he sustained in practice before the Week 1 opener against the Giants.