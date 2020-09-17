Injuries Force Cowboys To Regroup At Linebacker

"For one, I love all of those guys and really praying for their health to come back stronger," Smith said of Vander Esch and Lee. "With a linebacker corps, it's all about chemistry, and especially me being out there with another linebacker, we have to get our rhythm together.

"That's what me and Joe Thomas are working on this week, just dialing in, locking in everything. The beautiful thing is we've got guys that can play at the linebacker position. We have depth, all these guys that can play. We're locked in and we're ready."

Thomas has primarily played special teams in Dallas, but he started eight games for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy during four years with Green Bay.

"He's more prepared for this, he's experienced, he knows the defense, he's a good communicator and he definitely does a good job with the matchup part of it," McCarthy said.

Similar to the Cowboys, Atlanta's offense has a talented receiver group featuring seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage. All three topped the 100-yard mark in their season-opening loss to Seattle. But Smith emphasized that the defense must try to contain running back Todd Gurley, too.