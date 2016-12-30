Injury Report: 7 Cowboys Ruled Out For Sunday; McFadden Questionable

2024 Cowboys Offseason: Key Dates, NFL Events
The remaining calendar of NFL events, dates and deadlines is now set and, as such, the Cowboys know exactly how to manage their offseason entering the 2024 season
Tyler Biadasz to join Armstrong with Commanders
There are now two players departing North Texas to take their talent from the Dallas Cowboys to the Washington Commanders, this time being starting center Tyler Biadsaz.
Prospects to watch at 12 positions during 2024 scouting combine
It's officially NFL Combine week as the Cowboys head to Indianapolis to scout the nation's best draft talent in search of 2024 contributors.
Cowboys agree to terms with Mike Zimmer as defensive coordinator
After a weekend of speculation, the Cowboys agreed to terms with Mike Zimmer as their new defensive coordinator on Monday afternoon.
Dan Quinn scheduled for multiple second interviews
The interest in Dan Quinn for head coaching vacancies around the league is rising as he lands multiple second interviews.
Spagnola: Jerry steadfastly ignores noisy grain
Owner Jerry Jones didn't let the outside noise affect his decision to stick with Mike McCarthy, writes Mickey Spagnola. Accountability is shared by many with all knowing there is much work to be done.
Dak has daily method for push toward Super Bowl
When the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott take the field to battle the Green Bay Packers, and it'll be the next step in a mission the QB started long ago, with daily reminders.
Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak
On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers.
Podcast schedule resumes with big changes
Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season.
Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots"
Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?
Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position?