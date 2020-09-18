Injury Status Of Tyron Smith, Amari Cooper

Sep 18, 2020 at 11:30 AM
FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys will continue to monitor the injury status of starting left tackle Tyron Smith ahead of Sunday's home opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Smith did not practice Thursday and did not take part in Friday's walkthrough due to a neck injury that occurred during individual work Thursday, head coach Mike McCarthy said.

"We're really frankly just going through the process, gathering the information," McCarthy said. "As far as the plan, you're always working different scenarios. We'll continue to do that today and tomorrow. We'll see how Tyron is tomorrow, will probably be the determining factor.

"I don't have all the information, but I know he wants to go. He's a pro and he's doing everything possible with the training staff. We have time. We have another 48 hours, so we've just got to, A, do what's best for him personally and we'll go from there."

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones also indicated that Smith could be a game-time decision. The official injury report for the Cowboys and Falcons will be announced later Friday.

"We'll see at game time what we've got with him," Jones told 105.3 The Fan. "The good news is the people that would replace him, the combinations of people, have had more time to work on it than we had this time last week."

The Cowboys are already without starting right tackle La'el Collins (Reserve/Injured, hip) for at least the next two games, and backup tackle Cameron Erving (knee) was also placed on IR this week. The minimum time on IR this year is three weeks before a player can return to the active roster.

Undrafted rookie Terence Steele started at right tackle in Week 1 against the Rams. If Smith were unable to play Sunday, the Cowboys' backup options at tackle include Brandon Knight, who started one game at right tackle last year, and Alex Light, who was signed Tuesday. Eric Smith and Isaac Alarcon are on the practice squad. Each week, teams can promote up to two players to the active roster the day before a game and keep up to 48 players active on game day if at least eight offensive linemen are active.

While Smith's status for Week 2 is yet to be determined, McCarthy sounded more optimistic about wide receiver Amari Cooper, who was limited Thursday with a foot issue.

McCarthy said Cooper took part in Friday's "mock game" walkthrough and said, "I don't foresee a setback there."

Aldon Smith (tooth), who was excused from Thursday's practice for a dentist appointment, also participated in Friday's walkthrough.

