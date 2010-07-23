Injury Updates

Jul 23, 2010 at 10:24 AM

Owusu-Ansah attended practice and meetings this summer but has not yet practiced.

  • Phillips said cornerback Orlando Scandrick is ready to practice after missing several OTA workouts and minicamp due to surgery to repair a fractured left index finger. * Linebacker Brandon Williams, who returned from ACL surgery this spring, will have some restrictions on his practice workload for now. * Starting linebacker Keith Brooking returned from a minor knee scope in time for the June minicamp and is physically ready to practice twice a day as scheduled, Phillips said. But an occasional veteran's day off might be a possibility. * Phillips said wide receiver Sam Hurd, a San Antonio native, might not practice Saturday due to the birth of his child.
