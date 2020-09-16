Injury Updates: Surgery For Lee; Erving's Timetable

FRISCO, Texas – Some clearer timetables for two players currently on injured reserve:

Linebacker Sean Lee recently had surgery to repair a sports hernia and could be sidelined six weeks, according to NFL Network and reports. And offensive tackle Cameron Erving could miss between four to six weeks with a sprained knee, head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday.

Linebacker depth is a priority right now with starter Leighton Vander Esch also on injured reserve with a collarbone fracture that's expected to sideline him 6-8 weeks after surgery.

The minimum time on injured reserve this season is three weeks. There's no limit per team on the number of players who can return from IR during the season.

Joe Thomas stepped in for Vander Esch against the Rams and played alongside Jaylon Smith. On Tuesday the Cowboys signed rookie linebacker Rashad Smith off the Bears' practice squad for additional depth.

Erving hurt his knee on a special teams snap against the Rams. A top candidate for the swing tackle job in training camp, he was a backup in Week 1 behind rookie starting right tackle Terence Steele.

The Cowboys also have Brandon Knight as potential depth at tackle. He started one game at right tackle against the Jets last year.