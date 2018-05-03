Ironman Illustrations: Anecdotes From Jason Witten's 15 Years As A Cowboy

Bob Lilly, Hall of Famer and original Cowboys ironman, is waiting to board a flight back from his 60-year high school reunion in Pendleton, Ore.

Prior to his senior year in 1957, Lilly's family packed up and moved to the Pacific Northwest when drought struck their hometown of Throckmorton, 160 miles west of Dallas. The Pendleton Buckaroo soon made his way back to Texas, starred at TCU and became Mr. Cowboy: The fledgling franchise's first draft pick in 1961, and its first gold-jacket induction in Canton, Ohio, in 1980.

Lilly and his wife, Ann, have some free time before their trip home. The 78-year-old legend still watches the Cowboys religiously, and he's happy to spend a few minutes by phone discussing his admiration for Witten, a six-time recipient of the fan-voted Bob Lilly Award that honors a distinguished Cowboys player for achievement, sportsmanship, dedication and leadership.

"When he signed up for (season number) 15," Lilly says, "I thought, 'Boy, I wish I could've made it."

Almost. Lilly played 14 seasons as the anchor of the original Doomsday Defense. He made 11 Pro Bowls and the All-Decade Teams of the '70s and '80s. And, like Witten, he only missed one game in his entire career: The 1973 NFC Championship Game loss to the Vikings due to a torn hamstring he'd suffered in the divisional round against the Los Angeles Rams.

"I was playing against Tom Mack and I always wanted to beat Tom. He was good," Lilly says. "I just went all out, and I snapped one little part of it in two and that was it."

Lilly returned the next year, but a painful neck injury led to his retirement after the season. He left the game a champion, a star defensive tackle on the franchise's first Super Bowl title squad in 1971. He also left an instruction manual for the heirs to Tom Landry's complex "Flex" defense: Jethro Pugh, Harvey Martin, "Too Tall" Jones and others.

"One of (my tips) was when that guy's fingers are on the ground (at the line of scrimmage) and they're red, that means he's going to fire out and try to knock you on your back," Lilly says.

The role of mentor re-energized Lilly late in his career because he could see the young guys' potential. He says Coach Landry tried to talk him into a 15th year, the 1975 season, as a bridge to the famous "Dirty Dozen" draft class that would eventually lead Dallas to a second championship in 1977.

Lilly's neck pain was intolerable. He didn't think he was physically capable of maintaining on-field leadership the way Witten has set an example for a new Cowboys generation today.