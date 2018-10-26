Jerry: Cooper Will Change Offense's Dynamic

FRISCO, Texas – Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones sees Amari Cooper as a key part of the team's present and future – and that's why he was willing to part with a 2019 first-round draft pick for the talented 24-year-old wide receiver.

"We wouldn't give that first-round pick up (to Oakland) if it weren't for the long-term," Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. "And the other thing we can do is step in here and have immediate value for him for this year."

Jones believes Cooper will "change the dynamics of the offense" as a play-making option for quarterback Dak Prescott, and his presence can also lessen the pressure opposing defenses put on Ezekiel Elliott and the run game.

"If you can back them up, you can help Dak, you can help Zeke," Jones said. "And by the way, don't forget that (Cowboys) defense too. That defense gets improved too the better we can maintain possession and just the better we play offensively."

The Cowboys (3-4) rank second in scoring defense, allowing only 17.6 points per game, but their offense is 26th in scoring (20.0). The passing game ranks 29th with 183.1 yards per game.

Cooper, a fourth-year veteran and Pro Bowler in his first two seasons in Oakland, is now under contract with the Cowboys through 2019.

He took part in two short bye-week practices Wednesday and Thursday after arriving in Dallas. Jones said Cooper has been "as advertised" with his on-field ability and commitment to quickly learning the offense.

Given the team's recent success in the draft, Jones acknowledged there was initial "consternation" about sending Oakland a first-round pick for Cooper. But the team did its homework on Cooper and liked his combination of youth and proven production in the league.

"The bottom line is that we do value that first-round pick, make no mistake about it," Jones said. "That's where all of the consternation was about this move was that first-round pick. On the other hand, we had really thought that if we had the opportunity (in the draft), that it's likely that (a) receiver, if an outstanding receiver were there, that would be the pick.

"His youth had everything to do with it and the caliber of player that he was – not only coming out of (college) but as we all know, you can miss and miss good on any position, but certainly at these skill positions you can miss good at the top of these drafts.

"We certainly knew that we had the opportunity here to get a player that, frankly, is proven – yet have real youth involved."