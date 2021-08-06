Jerry Gives Jimmy Johnson Ringing Endorsement

When that happens isn't exactly clear. Johnson pointed that out when he followed up Jones' announcement with a well-timed quip – "While I'm still alive?"

Even still, it feels like big news given the infamous nature of Johnson's departure from the Cowboys, as he and Jones split up on the heels of winning back-to-back Super Bowls.

"I've never been able to know why I f----- it up," Jones said two weeks ago, at the outset of this training camp. "Not just that, but anything else. No, I can't answer those questions."

The passage of time, not to mention Johnson's induction into the Hall of Fame, have clearly healed those wounds. And with Johnson's Canton induction delayed a year by the outbreak of COVID-19, it's clearly a topic Jones has had time to think about.

"It was Tex Schramm, who started that Ring of Honor, who said 'Jerry, keep it kind of limited with people. But make sure it wasn't just about the plays they made, make sure they contributed to the story of the franchise,'" Jones said. "Now it's kind of hard to not recognize this contribution to the franchise."