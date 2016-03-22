Jerry Jones Discusses Morris' Role, Free Agency Moves, Draft Needs, Manziel, More

BOCA RATON, Fla. – It's been a busy few days for Jerry Jones here at the 2016 NFL Annual Meeting in Florida – and back at Valley Ranch.
Jones and the Cowboys' front office have continued making moves in free agency this week, most notably signing running back Alfred Morris to a two-year deal on Tuesday. Restricted free agent defensive end Benson Mayowa is also expected to join the roster on a reported three-year deal.
Jones spent a few minutes between meetings Tuesday discussing a variety of Cowboys topics, including their latest roster moves, free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft in late April.
Here's a quick recap:
- Jones believes the team has improved through free agency, but the roster's biggest improvements in 2016 are likely to be the healthy returns of Tony Romo, Dez Bryant and Orlando Scandrick.
- Jones said Romo is doing "excellent" following his collarbone surgery which was performed two weeks ago. Romo's timeline to resume football-related activity is 6-8 weeks from the March 8 surgery date.
- Jones believes the Cowboys have addressed enough needs to take the 'best player available' approach in the draft next month, though he indicated that quarterback and running back weren't likely options at No. 4 overall.
- Speaking of running back, Jones said newly-signed Alfred Morris will have an important role on offense, but he thinks Darren McFadden will end up with the bulk of the carries next season, citing he has shown he gets more comfortable as a runner the more he has the football in his hands.
- Asked if the Cowboys might have any potential interest in free agent quarterback Johnny Manziel, Jones said he respects Manziel's talent but believes the "far more important issue" for Manziel is handling his off-the-field matters and his personal life. The "human element" is a much more pertinent matter than football, Jones explained.
- As of late afternoon Tuesday, Jones did not have an update on whether free agent cornerback Patrick Robinson might sign with the team following his visit to Valley Ranch on Monday.
Keep checking DallasCowboys.com for more coverage from the league meetings.