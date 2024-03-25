 Skip to main content
Advertising

Offseason | 2024

Jerry Jones discusses potential of Tyler Smith starting at left tackle

Mar 25, 2024 at 09:00 AM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Jerry-Jones-discusses-potential-of-Tyler-Smith-starting-at-left-tackle-hero
AP Photo/Cooper Neill

ORLANDO, Fla. — Who starts at left tackle for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024?

That question is hitting a deafening tone as the dust has settled from the 12-year cornerstone at the position, Tyron Smith, departing Dallas and signing with the New York Jets in free agency earlier this month.

Multiple options are available.

One is to draft Smith's replacement in the first round of April's NFL Draft in a draft class where the tackle position has premier top-end talent that is expected to see a large handful of players at the position go in the first round. With the Cowboys picking at No. 24, grabbing a first-round talent at tackle in 2024 might have better value at that pick placement than most previous draft classes.

Potential options late in the first round include Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton (a one-year starter for the Sooners that blossomed at right tackle but has potential to swing), Arizona's Jordan Morgan (a fixture at left tackle for the Wildcats over four seasons, but with an arm length that might better suit him at guard at the next level), Georgia's Amarius Mims (a freak of nature at 6-foot-8, 340 pounds with just eight games of starting experience in college) and many, many more.

Sure, placing one of those top tackles in to immediately replace Smith could make the job easy. Terence Steele and Zack Martin can continue to man down the right side. Brock Hoffman, T.J. Bass and a day two pick can compete at center. Tyler Smith could stay put at left guard…but should he?

Speaking at the Annual League Meeting on Sunday afternoon at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Fla., Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said "don't dismiss" the idea of Smith replacing the elder Smith at left tackle in 2024 and beyond.

"Certainly, [Tyler Smith] is potentially – I want to say a great player at left tackle," Jones said.

It's not a notion that is difficult to come to. In a rookie season that saw Smith's offensive line around him decimated with tackle injuries, he was the one that stepped up at left tackle.

When Tyron Smith went down in the preseason with an avulsion fracture in his left knee, Tyler Smith stepped into his spot. When the elder Smith was available to return later in the season, a hole was present at right tackle when a torn ACL to Terence Steele ended his season. Tyler Smith was the one that stayed home at left tackle while Tyron Smith was kicked to the right side.

With that experience under his belt – a season that saw him allow six sacks across 1,144 snaps – Smith could be the other option, considering he was drafted with the long-term projection of being the eventual replacement of Tyron Smith when this day came.

However, Smith's proven flexibility gives the Cowboys options in an offseason where they seem to be few and far between.

Instead of the aforementioned first option, the Cowboys could instead kick Tyler Smith out to left tackle, let T.J. Bass, Brock Hoffman and a draft pick compete at left guard and draft a center in the first round such as Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson (a center with experience at four of the five offensive line positions and the 2023 winner of the Rimington Trophy presented to the nation's best center) or Duke's Graham Barton (a center option that has been described by some in the scouting world as one of the most intelligent pre-snap diagnosers in recent draft memory).

Even with a talented tackle class, Jones reminded us all that option two is not one to dismiss. Would it be the best option in the long run? It very well could be, but it would require a drafting effort on the hands of vice president of player personnel Will McClay and his department similar to the one they put together in 2022 – an A-plus effort headlined by none other than the man that has given the Cowboy the rare flexibility they have in the position they are in today.

Tyler Smith.

Related Content

news

Jerry Jones sees Dak Prescott contract affecting salary cap for five years

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones spoke with reporters for nearly an hour on Sunday in Orlando at the Annual League Meeting to update the team's offseason happenings.
news

Updates: Expecting big things from Overshown 

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Early projection at Cowboys 2024 starting lineup

The NFL Draft isn't for another month. The regular-season schedule hasn't come out yet. There's plenty to figure out before the start of the 2024 season. But for fun, let's look at a projected starting lineup for the Cowboys.
news

Spagnola: Paying a high price for playoff loss

Although there has been talk about going all-in this year, as Mickey Spagnola writes in his Friday column, in truth the Cowboys went all-in last season and now continue to pay the price for that first-round playoff loss.
news

Free Agency Tracker: Updated list of latest Cowboys news

Free Agency Tracker | 2024
news

Possible Pick: Trey Benson is an offensive weapon at RB

Florida State running back Trey Benson is next up in the Possible Pick series as we take a look at how he could immediately contribute to the Cowboys.
news

IMPACT: Dallas' D-line depth cratered by free agency

With Neville Gallimore heading to the Dolphins and Johnathan Hankins packing up to move to the Pacific Northwest, the Dallas Cowboys have free agency wounds to heal in 2024
news

Worthy, Ford among standouts at Texas Pro Day

Over a dozen Texas Longhorns performed in front of scouts at the Texas Pro Day on Wednesday in Austin, as multiple Cowboys personnel were among the 96 scouts in attendance.
news

Draft Blog: Cowboys set to host Brooks for 30-visit

The 2024 Draft Blog is officially kicked off as Nick Harris and Kyle Youmans dive into the daily ongoings of the draft process leading up to the NFL Draft in late April.
news

Mick Shots: Jets showing Tyron incentive money

It's another round of Mick Shots this week, talking Tyron Smith's incentives with the Jets, running it back with Rico Dowdle, another defensive tackle departs and a farewell to Leighton Vander Esch.
news

Brock Hoffman ready to 'be that guy' at center in 2024

Brock Hoffman ready to 'be that guy' at center in 2024
Advertising