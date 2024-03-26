Jerry Jones discusses value in CeeDee Lamb amid extension rumors

Jones has often referred to massive extensions being a similar amount to paying multiple players in place from a salary cap standpoint and that the value has to match. In Lamb's case, finding that exact value could be tough for both sides to come to an agreement on, but Jones knows it's one he will want to make.

"He's out there and he's more valuable than anybody else," Jones said on Tuesday. "But that valuable, to have to give up four or five players to have him, you have to get that reconciled. That's what I'm trying to say. It's a lot quicker and easier said than done."

Once the deal is done, the usage comes into play to get the value out of the deal. Coming off a season where Lamb set franchise records for receptions (135) and receiving yards (1,749), that usage is undeniable at the negotiation table.