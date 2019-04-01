Jerry Jones Jr. Joins Arkansas Sports HOF 

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Jerry Jones Jr. was honored by the state of Arkansas last week as a member of the 2019 class for the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.
Jones, the Cowboys' executive vice president and chief sales and marketing officer, has spent the last 23 years with the team in a variety of roles. He not only helped design the state-of-the-art AT&T Stadium in Arlington, but has been responsible for selling all suites and sponsorships.
Most recently, Jones has overseen some of the major entities at The Star in Frisco, including the opening of Cowboys Fit and Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research Center.
One of his first big contributions occurred in the late 1990s, when he spearheaded the Cowboys' push to have the first team website in all of sports with the launching of DallasCowboys.com. A few years later, he played an integral role in moving the radio broadcast in-house. On the merchandising front, Jones was instrumental in helping the Cowboys become the first pro sports team to manufacture and distribute its own licensed apparel.
Growing up in Little Rock, Jerry Jr. attended Catholic High School, where he played various sports, including basketball and football. He also played football at Georgetown University in Washington D.C., where he earned a political science degree. He later received his law degree at SMU in Dallas before joining the Cowboys.
The **nine-member class** that includes former Arkansas head coach Houston Nutt, was honored at a banquet in Little Rock last Thursday night. Jerry Jones Jr. now joins family members Jerry Jones Sr., Stephen Jones and Charlotte Jones Anderson in the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.