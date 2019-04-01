Jerry Jones Jr. Joins Arkansas Sports HOF 

Most recently, Jones has overseen some of the major entities at The Star in Frisco, including the opening of Cowboys Fit and Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research Center.

One of his first big contributions occurred in the late 1990s, when he spearheaded the Cowboys' push to have the first team website in all of sports with the launching of DallasCowboys.com. A few years later, he played an integral role in moving the radio broadcast in-house. On the merchandising front, Jones was instrumental in helping the Cowboys become the first pro sports team to manufacture and distribute its own licensed apparel.

Growing up in Little Rock, Jerry Jr. attended Catholic High School, where he played various sports, including basketball and football. He also played football at Georgetown University in Washington D.C., where he earned a political science degree. He later received his law degree at SMU in Dallas before joining the Cowboys.