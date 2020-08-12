Jerry Jones on Social Injustice: "We'll Show Grace"

"These are very sensitive times right now," Jerry Jones said. "I have nothing to prove as far as where I'm standing with the flag and where the Cowboys stand. I have nothing to prove regarding my players and my support of our players. What I do want us to be a part of is a word called grace. Not only grace in our actions but grace in our understanding where they're coming from. I'm going to have grace with our players. I'm going to have grace with people that are sensitive about our flag. Somewhere in between there is how we're going to handle it."

In 2017, Jerry Jones was adamant about his stance on players standing for the flag. However, after many discussions before a Monday Night game in Arizona, Jones and the entire team went arm-in-arm before the game to stand for the anthem before kneeling in unison.

However, Jones also made it clear that times are different in our country.

"That was then and this is now," Jones said Wednesday.

When asked more specifically if Jones would be open to some of his players kneeling, he went back to the same word.

"We're going to have grace when we sit here and how we're going to handle it," Jones said. "I haven't met with the detail and in depth with our players that I want to. I've talked with very engaged people. I've had inputs from ex-presidents. I've had inputs from presidents. I have had input from cross section of our players, former players. I will continue to have input. We've asked for the platform. We have the platform. I'm going to show grace and I'd like to show that kind of grace on a sensitive matter that comes up. Everybody is genuine here. I'm giving everyone the benefit of the doubt relative to any decision that I make."

Earlier in the offseason, newly-added veterans Dontari Poe and Gerald McCoy were among media vocalists in the media that have asked to hear from Jerry Jones during this time.

Jones said he hasn't talked specifically to Poe and McCoy or any other players about this matter. But he said that doesn't mean that he's not paying attention.