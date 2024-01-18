Jerry Jones releases statement on McCarthy's return

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will return for the 2024 season, according to a statement from owner and general manager Jerry Jones on Wednesday night.
McCarthy's future was put into question following the Cowboys' upset playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon, but he will make it back to Dallas for a fifth season — his final one on his current contract.
Here is the full statement from Jones:
"I believe this team is very close and capable of achieving our ultimate goals and the best step forward for us will be with Mike McCarthy as our head coach. There is great benefit to continuing the team's progress under Mike's leadership as our head coach. Specifically, there are many layers of success that have occurred this season as a result of Mike's approach to leading the team, both with individual players and with our team collectively. Mike has the highest regular season winning percentage of any head coach in Cowboys history and we will dedicate ourselves, in partnership with him, to translating that into reaching our post season goals. Certainly, Mike's career has demonstrated postseason success at a high level, and we have great confidence that can continue.
Further, our loss on Sunday is shared by everyone here, not just Coach McCarthy. Our players. Our coaches. Our front office. Myself. There is accountability for our results. I am accountable for our results. The lens we use to view and evaluate Coach McCarthy is holistic. While we're all disappointed with the result on Sunday and with our playoff record, I am 100 percent supportive of him as our head coach and ability to reach our goals.
We will start our process of review and decision making regarding everything that impacts our team and roster and, while we're not going to address specific players and extensions or free agents at this point, it deserves our deepest review and consideration, and it will get it."
The attention of the offseason now turns to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn after he interviewed with the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans on Wednesday and will interview with the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers later in the week for each of their head coaching vacancies.
Mike McCarthy is set to address the media in a press conference on Thursday morning as he can now move forward with the certainty of 2024 in hand.