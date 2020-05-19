Jerry Jones Returns to Office as Cowboys Re-Open

"This is a big day for clubs all over the NFL and for our league as a whole, a big day for sports in general, a day for building confidence," Jones said. "It's great to be back in the office this morning. I thought there was no better place for me to participate in our virtual League meeting today than right here at my desk at The Star."

Since Texas is one of the first states to publicly re-open, the Cowboys are allowed to open the door for up to 75 employees.

But not every state has passed the same guidelines, so to keep a competitive balance around the league, the NFL is not permitting coaches in the building. In addition, only players who are currently undergoing medical treatment or rehabilitation are allowed to enter.

Today, Jones led a small group of Cowboys employees back to The Star. However, by next week representatives from nearly every other department should return to work as well.

"In the days and weeks ahead I look forward to welcoming so many of our employees back to the workplace," Jones said.

Club officials said the Cowboys will be taking every health and safety precaution necessary to comply with NFL and local and statewide health and government standards as the organization welcomes more employees back to The Star.