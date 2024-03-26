Jerry Jones saw 'no surprises' with cap limitations

"I knew that it was going to be challenging, it always is," Jones said. "The nature of the cap has to be looked at over a several-year period. Because we have in place players that will be paid in future years, we have a good handle on that. What you do in cap management is you borrow your money from available dollars in the future to use it in current years."

"Most clubs, we included, have a lot of money that we've already paid the players, but you have to count under the cap in future years. It shouldn't come as a surprise, you have to have it well-thought out. It's got a very bright line."

The process started years ago, Jones said, as money had begun to get pushed out knowing that today would be a reality.

"The timing of them as well as the amount of them are all a part of a strategy that we were thinking about two years ago," he said. "In fact, it involves a player that was here two years ago. There's no surprises here because it's competitive."

Despite the cap limitations, Jones expressed confidence in the young core of his team – namely Jalen Tolbert, Sam Williams, DeMarvion Overshown and Mazi Smith – to step up in place of departed, more expensive veteran players.

"It's buoyed by the team we got, buoyed by the fact we have young players that have to step up," he said. "They will step up. Some won't as much as we wanted, some will do more. All of that, I feel good about. I feel as good as any time I've gone into an offseason as I can remember."