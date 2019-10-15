Jerry Says Garrett Would Be "Very Sought-After"

Oct 15, 2019
While there might be a lot of outside frustration regarding Jason Garrett, it doesn't seem to be the case with Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones.

At least not if his Tuesday radio segment on 105.3 "The Fan" is any indication.

When asked about Garrett being on the "hot seat" after losing three straight games, Jones continued to give his support to the team's head coach of the past eight years.

"I have felt that we got a lot invested in Jason Garrett," Jones said. "He's had a lot of years that he's been a part of the Cowboys and he evolved into what, I think, is a top coach. He would be a very sought after coach if he were out here in the open market."

Just like Jones has refused to say Dak Prescott's contract negotiation is evaluated on a week-to-week basis, he seems to take the same stance with Garrett, who has been the head coach since taking over for Wade Phillips in the middle of the 2010 season. 

While Cowboys fans and some media pundits have called for Jones to do the same mid-season change with Garrett, the team owner said it's not on his mind right now.

"There's a lot of pluses there (with Garrett). He brings a lot to the table and I can genuinely say that that is not a thought that I am having," Jones said. "So, it would be unfair to our fans for me to have any indication about what I may think the future is as far as head coach. Everybody is aware that we're on the last year of his agreement. But that really just means that we can all sit down and take a look at things at the end of the year. That was the case when he won the first three ballgames, and still the case today after losing the last three."

