Offseason | 2024

Jersey changes for Cowboys: Tolbert gets No. 1

Apr 27, 2024 at 04:15 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – While the Cowboys have yet to conduct an official practice this offseason, it's not too early to announce a few jersey changes that have occurred.

The biggest chance is to the always-coveted No. 1 jersey, which will now be worn by wide receiver Jalen Tolbert. The third-year receiver has been in No. 18 the last two seasons and has been switched to No. 1, previously worn by Jayron Kearse, who has not been re-signed in free agency.
Tolbert was seen wearing his new No. 1 jersey during Thursday's NFL Draft Party at The Star in Frisco.

But with every change, starts the ripple effect. Tolbert moving to No. 1 has opened up No. 18, which is now being worn by linebacker Damone Clark, who switches from No. 33.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has moved to No. 13, which was worn by receiver Michael Gallup. Also, receiver Martavis Bryant is now wearing No. 84.

The Cowboys have yet to announce the new draft pick numbers, aside from first-rounder Tyler Guyton, who will wear No. 60. He was wearing his newly-printed jersey, along with his entire family, during Friday's press conference.

New Numbers:

  • 1 – Jalen Tolbert
  • 13 – DeMarvion Overshown
  • 18 – Damone Clark
  • 84 – Martavis Bryant

