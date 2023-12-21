#DALvsMIA

Johnathan Hankins sees Detroit game as 'realistic' return

Dec 21, 2023 at 03:15 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Johnathan-Hankins-sees-Detroit-game-as-‘realistic’-return-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins did not practice once again on Thursday, as he continues to rehab the ankle that he injured against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 10 in hopes of returning before the end of the regular season.

When asked on Thursday if he was going to try and push to get a game in before the start of the playoffs, Hankins seemed confident that he could get more than one game in.

"Trying to get a few games in before the playoffs," Hankins said. "I think we're just trying to be smart and play it safe and just understand what we got ahead of us."

Hankins sees the Dec. 30 game against the Detroit Lions as a realistic target date to return as he looks forward to playing against his hometown team in the final regular season home game of the season.

"I think Detroit is realistic," he said about his return. "I'm from Detroit so it'd be nice to play against them."

Compared to injuries he suffered in 2022 and previously in his career, Hankins isn't as worried about this setback being as major as what he has suffered in the past. Rather, it's about being smart so it doesn't get to that point.

"Just keep doing the plan and see how it goes," he said. "See how they evaluate me to go to finish out this week. All in all, it's been good. Every day has been getting better. I'm not too worried or stressed about anything compared to last year."

The Cowboys took the field without Hankins for the first time this season when they traveled north to Buffalo and allowed a season-high 266 rushing yards in a big 31-10 defeat. Moving forward, Hankins hopes to see the defensive unit get back to what it knows it can do.

"It was tough to watch the game," he said. "That's definitely not our standard of play. To see them run and get that many yards, it was definitely hurtful. This week, we just have to take it back to the basics, understand how we play and do the things we need to do. I think this week will be a different team out there compared to last week."

Related Content

news

Martin, Smith statuses up in the air going into Miami

Zack Martin (quad) and Tyron Smith (back) are working with the rehab group this week as each pushes to get healthy before the team's trip to Miami on Sunday.
news

Science Lab: Here's why Cowboys have road woes

Welcome to "The Science Lab", a place where football facts and in-depth analysis always triumph over feelings.
news

Four Cowboys miss Wednesday practice with injury

Mike McCarthy offered injury updates on Johnathan Hankins, Zack Martin and Malik Hooker during Wednesday afternoon's press conference.
news

Mick Shots: No One Promised Tomorrow In NFL

Well, "Not For Long" could stand for many facets of the NFL these days: Job longevity for players, coaches, winning streaks and trends.
news

Full breakdown of the Dallas-Philadelphia tiebreakers

The tiebreaker situation at the top of the NFC East has the potential to be really complicated down the stretch. Click for a full breakdown of how Dallas can pull out the division in each tiebreaker scenario.
news

X Factors: Game-changers in Miami-Dallas matchup

Every game has a few guys that could impact the outcome. These 10 players should play a big role in Sunday's game between the Dolphins and Cowboys.
news

Dallas defense focusing on Miami speed in preparation

The Dallas defense will look to halt one of the fastest teams in NFL history on Sunday when the Cowboys travel to South Beach to take on Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins.
news

Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Cowboys & Dolphins

Only six teams in the NFL have double-digit wins and Sunday's game in Miami will include two of them as the Cowboys and Dolphins square off with identical 10-4 records.
news

Nick at Nite: Dallas can erase three major concerns in Miami

The Miami Dolphins could further expose three major areas of concern for the Cowboys on Sunday, or Dallas could erase those issues all with just one win.
news

Path to NFC East crown present after Eagles loss

After the Eagles lost to the Seahawks on Monday night, the door is back open for the Cowboys to win the NFC East.
news

Power Rankings: Cowboys, Dolphins still in Top 5

Just where do the Cowboys stack up in this week's Power Rankings from several media outlets.
Advertising