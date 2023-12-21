Johnathan Hankins sees Detroit game as 'realistic' return

Hankins sees the Dec. 30 game against the Detroit Lions as a realistic target date to return as he looks forward to playing against his hometown team in the final regular season home game of the season.

"I think Detroit is realistic," he said about his return. "I'm from Detroit so it'd be nice to play against them."

Compared to injuries he suffered in 2022 and previously in his career, Hankins isn't as worried about this setback being as major as what he has suffered in the past. Rather, it's about being smart so it doesn't get to that point.

"Just keep doing the plan and see how it goes," he said. "See how they evaluate me to go to finish out this week. All in all, it's been good. Every day has been getting better. I'm not too worried or stressed about anything compared to last year."

The Cowboys took the field without Hankins for the first time this season when they traveled north to Buffalo and allowed a season-high 266 rushing yards in a big 31-10 defeat. Moving forward, Hankins hopes to see the defensive unit get back to what it knows it can do.