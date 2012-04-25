Joint Practices With Chargers Not Set

IRVING, Texas – Jerry Jones said the prospect of joint preseason practices with the Chargers have not been finalized at this time.
Such cooperative workouts have been common for the Cowboys in recent years, however, and would seem a logical option during their training camp and preseason time in Oxnard, Calif., this summer.
The Cowboys play at San Diego in Week 2 of the preseason (Aug. 16-20) and could hold practices before or after the game. They have traveled to and hosted Denver twice since 2007, and last year the Chargers visited Valley Ranch before a Week 2 preseason game at Cowboys Stadium.