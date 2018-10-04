Jones Expects David Irving To Make Debut Sunday

FRISCO, Texas – Defensive lineman David Irving was excused from Thursday's practice for personal reasons, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones told reporters.

Jones said he anticipates that Irving will play Sunday night at Houston in what would be Irving's season debut coming off a four-game NFL suspension.

The Cowboys have a roster exemption for Irving this week but must make a roster move by Saturday if they intend to activate him for the primetime matchup against the Texans.

Irving got reps in both individual and team drills during Wednesday's practice – his first padded practice in nearly a full calendar year – and handled the work fine, head coach Jason Garrett said.

When available, Irving is a difference maker. He posted seven sacks in only eight games last year, missing the first four on league suspension and the last four with a concussion.

He was excused from this year's training camp and preseason to handle personal business and returned to The Star in mid-September to work out and start attending meetings again.

After so much time away, it's uncertain how many defensive snaps Irving would play if indeed he's active against Houston.