Jones Expects David Irving To Make Debut Sunday

Oct 04, 2018 at 02:50 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Jones-Expects-David-Irving-To-Make-Debut-Sunday-hero

FRISCO, Texas – Defensive lineman David Irving was excused from Thursday's practice for personal reasons, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones told reporters.

Jones said he anticipates that Irving will play Sunday night at Houston in what would be Irving's season debut coming off a four-game NFL suspension.

The Cowboys have a roster exemption for Irving this week but must make a roster move by Saturday if they intend to activate him for the primetime matchup against the Texans.

Irving got reps in both individual and team drills during Wednesday's practice – his first padded practice in nearly a full calendar year – and handled the work fine, head coach Jason Garrett said.

When available, Irving is a difference maker. He posted seven sacks in only eight games last year, missing the first four on league suspension and the last four with a concussion.

He was excused from this year's training camp and preseason to handle personal business and returned to The Star in mid-September to work out and start attending meetings again.

After so much time away, it's uncertain how many defensive snaps Irving would play if indeed he's active against Houston.

"He had a good, solid day yesterday," defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said after Thursday's practice. "Conditioning is always going to be a factor. So we've got to see as the week goes on, and it's not so much wind as it is legs. Legs are everything. But we'll see as the week goes."

Related Content

news

Updates: Jets kicker Zuerlein ruled out vs. Cowboys 

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Bell, Thomas focused on repeat performance vs Jets

Juanyeh Thomas and Markquese Bell worked through similar circumstances as rookies to earn their way on the field for the Cowboys in 2023, and they've hit the ground running.
news

Pod-Picks: Who catches first TD pass of 2023?

The co-host range from long-time writers and analysts to former players and a host of characters in between.
news

Key Matchups: Zack Martin set to defend his crown

Zack Martin stood firm against a tough Giants' interior defensive line in week one. Can he keep it going against Quinnen Williams after his own big week one performance?
Advertising