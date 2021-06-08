Updates: How Julio Jones Trade Affects Cowboys

4:26 p.m. – As the Cowboys move through voluntary workouts, they're watching the workload of several key veterans who dealt with injuries last year.

Dak Prescott is the obvious example. For now, the star quarterback is being held out of team drills featuring a pass rush in OTAs as he works his way back from last year's ankle surgery.

In last week's practice open to the media, wide receiver Amari Cooper, guard Zack Martin, running back Ezekiel Elliott and Blake Jarwin did not participate. Elliott dealt with nagging injuries throughout much of last season, Martin missed the final month of the season with a calf injury, Jarwin is working back from last year's ACL surgery and Cooper had minor ankle surgery in the offseason.

Linebacker Jaylon Smith (offseason wrist surgery) and offensive tackles Tyron Smith and La'el Collins (returning from 2020 surgery) had limited work in the practice.

"These guys have all been here pretty much every day, but some of the field work was limited," head coach Mike McCarthy said last week. "We're just being smart with the guys, particularly the ones coming off of surgery and have some things that are hanging on from last year."

The Cowboys have one more week of OTAs, followed by next week's mandatory minicamp.