Updates: How Julio Jones Trade Affects Cowboys

2:24 pm - In an instant, the Tennessee Titans seemed to get better when they landed Julio Jones in a trade from Atlanta. The Falcons might eventually win the trade depending on how they use the draft picks. But in the meantime, it's a trade that helps the Titans.
But anyone else? Let's not forget the teams that are playing the Falcons this year that no longer have to face one of the NFL's elite receivers.
The Cowboys will host Atlanta on Nov. 14, one week before heading to Kansas City. The game will be highly anticipated with the Cowboys having Dan Quinn, Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee on the roster.
Atlanta still has Calvin Ridley and newly-drafted rookie Kyle Pitts, along with veteran QB Matt Ryan.
But Jones' departure probably won't hurt the Cowboys' feelings. In five games vs Dallas, Jones is averaging 98.5 yards per game with three touchdowns.
The Cowboys are expected to play Tennessee at home in 2022.
June 4 Updates
4:37 p.m. – The Cowboys just completed their second week of organized team activities, and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is impressed with the work Dak Prescott has done offseason in his return from last year's ankle surgery.
"Dak has been working his tail off. He's done a great job," Moore said. "He's certainly done a lot out there during OTAs. We're in a really good place with him. I think he feels really good. Obviously, the process is what it is. It takes time. You trust (Cowboys athletic trainers) Jim (Maurer) and Britt (Brown) and Dak going through it together to decide what he does and doesn't do throughout this whole offseason.
"Really, we're playing ball now. You can ask Dak. He's ready to just go play football. Obviously, if they need to limit him in any regard, they do. But we're playing football. We're playing football like Dak has always played football."
Prescott is participating in most of practice. One exception for now, as a precaution, is team drills that feature a defensive line pass rush.
4:36 p.m. – It's early – just six voluntary OTA practices over the last two weeks – but new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn likes what he sees from the rookie class on defense.
"I have been impressed by this crew, the eight draft picks and three free agents that we signed," Quinn said. "The thing that jumped out to me was the speed of the group, whether it be the secondary or linebacker, you can really feel that speed from perimeter guys.
"From the inside guys, it's a mature group we added to the defensive line. Obviously you feel the size of (defensive tackle Quinton) Bohanna and his strength, maybe not as much because it's more of a passing camp. But I have been impressed by (defensive linemen Chauncey) Golston and (Osa) Odighizuwa. Those are guys we're trying to feature into some pass-rushing roles.
"I would say of the group of 11, speed jumped out to me. And then for the big guys, let's continue to develop and see what we have with Odighizuwa and Golston. But those two inside have certainly jumped to me as pass rushers."
June 3 Updates
2:34 p.m. - In his first interview since signing with the Cowboys, pass-rusher Tarell Basham had some interesting quotes during his virtual call with the media.
Basham, who came from the Jets, said he signed with the Cowboys because he was "tired of losing" and sees Dallas as a contender for the playoffs every season. He also said of his position, "you put me there and I'll play it" regarding being a defensive end or outside linebacker.
And while he admitted that he's been a bad "angle-taker" in the past and credits coaches such as Dan Quinn for pointing out his bad habits, Basham's most memorable quote came near the end would he was asked about Dallas being a fresh start to his career.
"It's definitely going to be a new chapter," "Basham said. "But it's a Book of Bash. We're still on the same book. I like to tell people, it's still the same 'ish' just a different toilet. I'm moving up."
4:26 p.m. – As the Cowboys move through voluntary workouts, they're watching the workload of several key veterans who dealt with injuries last year.
Dak Prescott is the obvious example. For now, the star quarterback is being held out of team drills featuring a pass rush in OTAs as he works his way back from last year's ankle surgery.
In last week's practice open to the media, wide receiver Amari Cooper, guard Zack Martin, running back Ezekiel Elliott and Blake Jarwin did not participate. Elliott dealt with nagging injuries throughout much of last season, Martin missed the final month of the season with a calf injury, Jarwin is working back from last year's ACL surgery and Cooper had minor ankle surgery in the offseason.
Linebacker Jaylon Smith (offseason wrist surgery) and offensive tackles Tyron Smith and La'el Collins (returning from 2020 surgery) had limited work in the practice.
"These guys have all been here pretty much every day, but some of the field work was limited," head coach Mike McCarthy said last week. "We're just being smart with the guys, particularly the ones coming off of surgery and have some things that are hanging on from last year."
The Cowboys have one more week of OTAs, followed by next week's mandatory minicamp.
May 31 Updates
1:01 p.m. - Physically, let's not even try and compare Michael Gallup to D.K. Metcalf. In fact, only linebackers and defensive ends have the body-types of Metcalf, the Seattle Pro Bowl receiver who has become an internet sensation, not to mention one of the league's top young superstars.
Looking at Metcalf's stats, the 17 touchdowns in two seasons undoubtedly stand out.
But he's averaging 15.6 yards per catch and his longest play from scrimmage is 62 yards – somewhat surprising considering his blazing speed.
In three seasons, Gallup has a few more catches and yards since he's played three seasons, but he also has an identical 15.6 yard per catch average and also has a 62-yard reception – the longest of his career.
But the most identifying stat in looking for "big-play" receivers is average per catch. Metcalf has established himself as that, but the stats also suggest Gallup isn't too far behind.
