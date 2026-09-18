Just 8: Cowboys highest-graded players  

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Camden Brown – In one preseason game, he went from the "other No. 6" to a household name. That's what scoring two touchdowns against Seattle did for Camden Brown. More than anything, it showed the Cowboys he could make big plays under the lights, as he did the next week in Arizona and then again in the preseason finale. All Brown did was make plays, either in Oxnard or the games and that earned him a spot on the 53-man roster, and earned him another jersey number, since Donovan Ezeiruaku already wears No. 6. So Brown has moved to No. 80 and will now need to refine his special teams skills so he can get a spot on the game-day roster each week.