Just 8: Cowboys highest-graded players  

While the first game of the season has long been in the books and now the page has turned to Week 2 against Washington.
Still, the problems the Cowboys had against the Giants must be corrected. And the positive moments – and yes there were a few – need to be highlighted and used a springboard for some momentum this week against Washington.
Here are the eight highest-graded players from the Cowboys this year, all stemming of course from the Week 1 matchup against the Giants.
The Cowboys might have the very best WR room in the NFL. We know who's at the top of the list but check the entire depth chart - top to bottom.