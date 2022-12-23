Keys to Victory

Presented by

Keys to Victory: High-Scoring Shootout Helps Dallas

Dec 23, 2022 at 01:30 PM
Keys-to-Victory--High-Scoring-Shootout-Helps-Dallas-hero
AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Football analyst Bucky Brooks, a former NFL player and scout who now works for NFL Network and serves as an analyst for DallasCowboys.com, gives his weekly keys to the game Saturday, providing specific points of emphasis for both the Cowboys and Eagles.

The Cowboys will win if…

The Cowboys must commit to playing complementary football against the Eagles. The offense needs to run the ball effectively, with Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott finding running room behind a reshuffled offensive line specializing in moving defenders off the ball. Dak Prescott will need to make a handful of plays in the passing game while avoiding the costly turnovers that have undermined the Cowboys' efforts in recent weeks. If the veteran exhibits patience and discipline against the Eagles' soft coverage, he will eventually hit a big play when the secondary falls asleep on a key down.

Defensively, the Cowboys must stop the run early and force the Eagles to rely on their backup quarterback. Gardner Minshew is a streaky gunslinger with adequate talent, but he has been prone to mistakes when harassed consistently in the pocket. If the game becomes a shootout with the Eagles forced to rely on their QB2, the Cowboys will chalk up a big win on Saturday.

The Eagles will win if…

The Eagles are the most complete team in football due to a star-studded roster loaded with offensive and defensive talent. The team's depth will be challenged, with Jalen Hurts on the sideline and Gardner Minshew earning the start. Without Hurts on the field, the Eagles will rely on a traditional running game complemented with RPOs to keep the Cowboys' defense from teeing off on Miles Sanders. AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith will need to get their touches on screens, quicks and isolation routes to take advantage of Minshew's quick release. In addition, the Eagles should script some double moves into the call sheet to attack the cornerbacks opposite Trevon Diggs.

Defensively, the Eagles must stop the run on early downs and force Prescott to throw against loaded zones. In addition, the early stops will enable the pass rush to attack some favorable matchups at the point of attack. Considering how well the Eagles' pass rush has fared against every opponent, this game could hinge on their ability to stop Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard on the ground.

Related Content

news

Keys to Victory: Jags Looking to Play Keep-Away?

The Jaguars have enough offensive weapons to compete, but look for them to try a ball-controlled tempo that will extend the game into the fourth quarter.

news

Keys to Victory: Cowboys Need To Keep It Clean

The Cowboys have more talent and more weapons. The only thing that can prevent them from winning this game is mistakes and penalties. But a clean game can mean an ugly outcome for the Texans.

news

Keys to Victory: Cowboys Must Sustain Long Drives

The Colts will try to take away the big play from the Cowboys, who can combat that by staying on the field with a patient running game.

news

Keys to Victory: Whatever it Takes To Stop Barkley

The Cowboys still haven't completely solved their run-stopping issues. So stopping, or even containing NYG's Saquon Barkley is a must.

news

Keys to Victory: Both Teams Need To Find Balance

The recipe for a win on Sunday looks pretty similar for both teams. Running the ball will be key for the Cowboys and Vikings, but figuring out a way to get and/or stay balanced is vital.

news

Keys to Victory: Game of Ball-Control & Keep-Away

The best way to prevent Aaron Rodgers from doing any damage is to not let him have the ball. The Cowboys need to control the clock to get a W at Lambeau.

news

Keys To Victory: Make The Bears One-Dimensional

With the Bears bringing the NFL's No. 1 rushing attack to the game, the Cowboys must force them into passing situations.

news

Keys To Victory: Both Teams Need To Keep Running

Here are ways that both teams can win on Sunday. For the Cowboys, they'll have to stick to the same offensive plan, while the Lions need to stay committed to the run.

news

Keys to Victory: Keeping Jalen Hurts In The Pocket

The Cowboys must create pressure against Matthew Stafford and get the ball out of his hands early. If they can do that, Bucky Brooks says Dallas has a good chance of winning four straight games.

news

Keys to Victory: Turning Up The Heat vs. Stafford

The Cowboys must create pressure against Matthew Stafford and get the ball out of his hands early. If they can do that, Bucky Brooks says Dallas has a good chance of winning four straight games.

news

Keys to Victory: No Comfort Zone For Wentz

This game – like most of them - should come down to the quarterback. Cooper Rush and Carson Wentz both need to hang onto the ball and manage their offense against a rather tough defense.

Advertising