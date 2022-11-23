Keys to Victory

Presented by

Keys to Victory: Whatever it Takes To Stop Barkley

Nov 23, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Brooks_Bucky-HS21-thumb
Bucky Brooks

NFL Media Analyst

Keys-to-Victory--Whatever-it-Takes-To-Stop-Barkley-hero
AP Photo/Cooper Neill

Football analyst Bucky Brooks, a former NFL player and scout who now works for NFL Network and serves as an analyst for DallasCowboys.com, gives his weekly keys to the game Sunday, providing specific points of emphasis for both the Cowboys and Giants.

The Giants will win if…

Despite a recent loss that exposed the Giants' flaws and narrow path of winning, Brian Daboll's squad poses a huge challenge due to their playing style and conservative approach. The Giants have emerged as a division contender due to their ability to minimize the self-inflicted mistakes that routinely lead to losses. The team excels at protecting the ball, limiting big plays and penalties, which forces the opponent to drive the length of the field to win.

Against the Cowboys, the Giants need to take care of the "DBOs" (Don't Beat Ourselves) while also running the ball effectively with Saquon Barkley. The explosive runner is the key to the Giants' offense and a 100-yard rushing game would ensure that the offense is on schedule and controlling the tempo. If the Giants are able to slow the game down, reduce the number of total possession and force the Cowboys into a street fight in a phone booth, they will have a chance to make the game a fourth-quarter affair that could be decided by a walk-off field goal at the buzzer.

The Giants' defense will need to contain Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott to force Dak Prescott to throw against their exotic pressures and coverage packages. Although the veteran is coming off of a superb game against the Vikings, the Cowboys are at their worst when they are forced to throw in obvious situations. With Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams capable of heating up the quarterback, the Giants want to force the Cowboys into a seven-on-seven contest (passing game) against a ferocious pass rush and suffocating coverage.

The Cowboys will win if…

The Cowboys' winning formula has not changed throughout the years. This team is always at its best when they are able to run the ball and rely on an opportunistic defense that turns the ball over. Against the Giants, the recipe should remain the same with Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott featured as the focal point of a game plan that aspires to hit 30-plus runs on the day. Although the Cowboys need to pick up positive yardage on the ground, the heavy workload for Pollard and Elliott will enable the team to control the pace and force the Giants to play the game on their terms.

CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup will need to deliver a few big plays on play-action passes, but the Cowboys must resist the temptation to make the game an aerial showcase. By committing to the ground game and making No.20 and No.21 the focal points of the plan, the Cowboys will eventually wear the Giants down and run away from them in the fourth quarter.

On defense, the Cowboys need to sell out to keep Saquon Barkley under wraps. The all-star running back is the Giants' offense and Daniel Jones is incapable of carrying the offense as a passer. If defensive coordinator Dan Quinn can contain Barkley with a series of "plus-one" defenses (extra defender in the box), the Cowboys will eventually produce a handful of negative plays (sacks, tackles for loss or turnovers) that tilts the game in their favor on Turkey Day.

Related Content

news

Keys to Victory: Both Teams Need To Find Balance

The recipe for a win on Sunday looks pretty similar for both teams. Running the ball will be key for the Cowboys and Vikings, but figuring out a way to get and/or stay balanced is vital.

news

Keys to Victory: Game of Ball-Control & Keep-Away

The best way to prevent Aaron Rodgers from doing any damage is to not let him have the ball. The Cowboys need to control the clock to get a W at Lambeau.

news

Keys To Victory: Make The Bears One-Dimensional

With the Bears bringing the NFL's No. 1 rushing attack to the game, the Cowboys must force them into passing situations.

news

Keys To Victory: Both Teams Need To Keep Running

Here are ways that both teams can win on Sunday. For the Cowboys, they'll have to stick to the same offensive plan, while the Lions need to stay committed to the run.

news

Keys to Victory: Keeping Jalen Hurts In The Pocket

The Cowboys must create pressure against Matthew Stafford and get the ball out of his hands early. If they can do that, Bucky Brooks says Dallas has a good chance of winning four straight games.

news

Keys to Victory: Turning Up The Heat vs. Stafford

The Cowboys must create pressure against Matthew Stafford and get the ball out of his hands early. If they can do that, Bucky Brooks says Dallas has a good chance of winning four straight games.

news

Keys to Victory: No Comfort Zone For Wentz

This game – like most of them - should come down to the quarterback. Cooper Rush and Carson Wentz both need to hang onto the ball and manage their offense against a rather tough defense.

news

Keys to Victory: Which RB Can Break Free?

This game is expected to be rather lower scoring. The team that can establish the run should have the best chance to win.

news

Keys to Victory: Cowboys Need 30 & 20 To Win

This Cowboys offense needs 30 carries to stay on the field and about 20 points to give them a chance against the Bengals' high-powered offense.

news

Keys to Victory: OT Smith Must Exceed Expectations

Football analyst Bucky Brooks, a former NFL player and scout, gives his weekly keys to the game Sunday, providing specific points of emphasis for both the Cowboys and Bucs.

news

Keys to Victory: Cowboys Must Stick To The Script

Here's what needs to happen for both teams to advance.

Advertising