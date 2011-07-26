Kicker Kris Brown Could Be Gone, Too

Add kicker Kris Brown to the list of veterans (Marion Barber, Roy Williams and maybe Leonard Davis and Marc Colombo) who aren't expected back.
Still no announcements from the Ranch, but indications (and reports) are the Cowboys will waive Brown on Thursday, too. They've agreed to terms with Oklahoma State kicker Dan Bailey as training camp competition for incumbent David Buehler.
Brown signed a two-year deal in late December to challenge Buehler in the offseason. Well, that never happened thanks to the lockout, and the Cowboys believe Bailey -- a Lou Groza award winner in college with kickoff ability -- can legitimately push for the job.
Another factor is Brown's $910,000 minimum base salary as a 10-year veteran.
