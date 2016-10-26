Laughter and Smiles at Senior Jamboree Game Day

After we went to every booth and spread some DCC love and cheer it was time to meet even more of the guests while signing squad photos for them. It was so sweet to talk with everyone and see all the photos they wanted signed for their grandchildren, who were either huge Cowboys fans or dreamed of becoming a DCC.

The most-special moment of the day had to have been when a gentleman named Timothy came up to us with two large scrapbooks, saying he had brought them just so we could see them. I immediately was so curious as to what was in them and, boy, was I blown away once he opened that front cover.

The books were filled with hundreds of photos of him and past DCC, and he had a squad photo for each year dating all the way back to the 1980s. It was apparent he was, without a doubt, our biggest fan. I was completely in awe flipping through each page and was left with the biggest grin on my face talking with him and seeing pictures throughout the years of the DCC and him. He even waited a whole hour until he got the last squad photo of the day, with his name on it, to add to his amazing collection!