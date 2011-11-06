Lee, McBriar Inactive; Romo The Holder

ARLINGTON, Texas --As expected, inside linebacker Sean Lee will not play today against Seattle with a dislocated wrist. Add punter Mat McBriar to the inactive list, too, due to the nerve issue in his plant foot that has affected him since the Rams game on Oct. 23.
Keith Brooking is expected to start alongside Bradie James in Lee's place. At punter, the Cowboys signed rookie Chris Jones from the practice squad on Saturday when it became doubtful that McBriar could play.
In McBriar's place, quarterback Tony Romo is expected to hold on place kicks.
Other Cowboys inactives include CB Mike Jenkins, RB Felix Jones, OL Kevin Kowalski, G David Arkin and DE Clifton Geathers. Orlando Scandrick will start for Jenkins and DeMarco Murray will start for Jones.