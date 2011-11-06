Lee, McBriar Inactive; Romo The Holder

Nov 06, 2011 at 02:43 AM

ARLINGTON, Texas --As expected, inside linebacker Sean Lee will not play today against Seattle with a dislocated wrist. Add punter Mat McBriar to the inactive list, too, due to the nerve issue in his plant foot that has affected him since the Rams game on Oct. 23.

Keith Brooking is expected to start alongside Bradie James in Lee's place. At punter, the Cowboys signed rookie Chris Jones from the practice squad on Saturday when it became doubtful that McBriar could play.

In McBriar's place, quarterback Tony Romo is expected to hold on place kicks.

Other Cowboys inactives include CB Mike Jenkins, RB Felix Jones, OL Kevin Kowalski, G David Arkin and DE Clifton Geathers. Orlando Scandrick will start for Jenkins and DeMarco Murray will start for Jones.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising