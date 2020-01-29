Linguist Moving Up & Coming Home All At Once 

Now comes the time for hours upon hours of meetings to mesh with the rest of the defensive staff. And soon after that, his players. First and foremost, Linguist is concerned with nourishing relationships.

"When you look at player-coach relationship, everything begins with ultimate trust. Trust is built over consistency and time. You can be a great player; I can be a great coach. If we don't trust each other, nothing else matters," Linguist said.

And as far as his mantra or mentality he plans to instill in the safeties and nickel players (defensive backs coach Al Harris will work more with the corners), Linguist says, "You have to have your mental approach and build your fundamentals. You have to have your scheme intact. You have to be great technicians. You want to make sure our football IQ is where it needs to be, a smarter player is always a better player. And then you want to be disruptive at the point of attack."

Linguist seems to still be in awe that his coaching – and playing road – has led him back home. He attended elementary school in Dallas, and was a state champion with the Mesquite Skeeters in 2001. He suited up for Baylor University from 2003-2007 and was the team's most valuable defensive player his senior season.