Lone Cowboy Gets All-Pro Nod; Full Roster

Jan 06, 2012 at 05:45 AM

IRVING, Texas -- Outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware was the lone Cowboy named to the 2011 *Associated Press *All-Pro Team.

Ware led the Cowboys in sacks and finished second in the league with 19.5, a half-sack short of becoming the first player in league history with two career 20-sack seasons.

Ware is one of two Cowboys (nose tackle Jay Ratliff) voted to the NFC Pro Bowl squad.

The full first-team All-Pro roster:

QB: Aaron Rodgers, GB

RB: Maurice Jones-Drew, JAX; LeSean McCoy, PHI

FB: Vonta Leach, BAL

TE: Rob Gronkowski, NE

OT: Jason Peters, PHI; Joe Thomas, CLE

G: Carl Nicks, NO; Jahri Evans, NO

C: Maurkice Pouncey, PIT

K: David Akers, SF

KR: Patrick Peterson, ARI

DE: Jared Allen, MIN; Jason Pierre-Paul, NYG

DT: Haloti Ngata, BAL; Justin Smith, SF

OLB: Terrell Suggs, BAL; DeMarcus Ware, DALILB: Patrick Willis, SF; NaVorro Bowman, SF; Derrick Johnson, KC

CB: Charles Woodson, GB; Darrelle Revis, NYJ

S: Troy Polamalu, PIT; Eric Weddle, SD

P: Andy Lee, SF

