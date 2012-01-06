Lone Cowboy Gets All-Pro Nod; Full Roster

IRVING, Texas -- Outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware was the lone Cowboy named to the 2011 *Associated Press *All-Pro Team.
Ware led the Cowboys in sacks and finished second in the league with 19.5, a half-sack short of becoming the first player in league history with two career 20-sack seasons.
Ware is one of two Cowboys (nose tackle Jay Ratliff) voted to the NFC Pro Bowl squad.
The full first-team All-Pro roster:
QB: Aaron Rodgers, GB
RB: Maurice Jones-Drew, JAX; LeSean McCoy, PHI
FB: Vonta Leach, BAL
TE: Rob Gronkowski, NE
OT: Jason Peters, PHI; Joe Thomas, CLE
G: Carl Nicks, NO; Jahri Evans, NO
C: Maurkice Pouncey, PIT
K: David Akers, SF
KR: Patrick Peterson, ARI
DE: Jared Allen, MIN; Jason Pierre-Paul, NYG
DT: Haloti Ngata, BAL; Justin Smith, SF
OLB: Terrell Suggs, BAL; DeMarcus Ware, DALILB: Patrick Willis, SF; NaVorro Bowman, SF; Derrick Johnson, KC
CB: Charles Woodson, GB; Darrelle Revis, NYJ
S: Troy Polamalu, PIT; Eric Weddle, SD
P: Andy Lee, SF