Longtime Cowboys and NFL Assistant Coach Hubbard Alexander Passes Away

"He connected so well with the receivers, but not only with the receivers – with everybody on offense and everybody on the team. He was so highly regarded. He was such a passionate guy. He will be sorely, sorely missed."

Alexander joined the Cowboys in 1989 as the club's wide receivers coach as a part of Jimmy Johnson's first coaching staff in Dallas. Alexander had spent the previous 10 seasons – five with Johnson – as an assistant at the University of Miami.

In Dallas, Alexander guided a receiving corps that was highlighted by Irvin, who he also coached while at the University of Miami (1985-87). Under Alexander's watch, Irvin led the Cowboys in receptions and receiving yards seven consecutive times (1991-97) and caught 634 passes for 10,026 yards and 56 touchdowns, earning five Pro Bowl trips.

As an assistant coach with the Miami Hurricanes from 1979-88, Alexander first arrived on campus to coach tight ends for six years before taking over the wide receivers for his final four years (1985-88). While working with the receivers, Alexander helped Irvin break most of Miami's receiving records, including the school's career receptions mark, which was held by one of Alexander's tight ends (Willie Smith). Smith set the record after surpassing another Alexander tight end, Glenn Dennison.

Alexander's work with Miami's wide receivers saw three of his players selected among the first 52 selections of the 1988 NFL Draft – Irvin (11th), Brian Blades (49th) and Brett Perriman (52nd).

Before landing in Miami, Alexander served as an assistant at Vanderbilt following nine years as a high school coach in Memphis, Tenn. He began his coaching career at his alma mater, Tennessee State, in 1962.