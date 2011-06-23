Looking Ahead

One To Remember:

The Cowboys and Redskins have split their 14-game series on Monday Night Football 7-7, and many of the games have featured two very good teams. However, both clubs had hit rock bottom when they met at Texas Stadium in Week 5 of the 2001 season. Each came in at 0-4, with the Cowboys in rebuilding mode following the retirement of Troy Aikman. Two inept offenses struggled to put up points all night, yet Washington was driving in Cowboys territory and preparing to salt the game away when running back Stephen Davis fumbled with 2:47 left to play. Greg Ellis pounced on the ball, and the Cowboys put together a 59-yard drive that began with completions from Anthony Wright to Darren Chiaverini and Rocket Ismail and ended with four runs by Emmitt Smith and another by Troy Hambrick, setting up Tim Seder for a 26-yard field goal that sailed through the uprights as time expired, giving the Cowboys a 9-7 victory.