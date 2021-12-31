Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: A New Doomsday? Extension Options?

Dec 31, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Rob Phillips
Mailbag--A-New-Doomsday--Extension-Options--hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

'Doomsday' is name we hold dear for the most fearsome defenses in Dallas Cowboys history. Has this defense raised itself to that standard? — JACK JACKSON / TYLER, TX

David: With all due respect to this very talented group of players, the NFL defenses that get nicknames are the ones that play for and win championships. When you talk about Doomsday and the Steel Curtain, or Orange Crush and the Legion of Boom, you're talking about units that were good for multiple years and helped their team reach the Super Bowl. I'll hold off on giving these guys a nickname until we see what they can do in the playoffs.

Rob: I understand where you're coming from because a feared front seven is partly what made the Doomsday Defense so great, and this year's pass rush might be the biggest reason why I believe the Cowboys can make a deep playoff run. But Micah Parsons doesn't want Lawrence Taylor comparisons and I bet this year's defense just wants to focus on getting better. The biggest tests still await.

The projected salary cap for 2022 increased significantly, if I remember around $25 million. With that extra money, wouldn't it make sense to extend Trevon Diggs in the offseason, before he gets too expensive? Also, who else do you see the front office extending? — BRYAN WALSH / MOUNT AIRY, MD

David: This is a good opportunity to point out that the Cowboys can't extend Trevon Diggs in 2022. Under the rules of the CBA, players can't renegotiate their contracts until they've finished their third season. It's not exactly fair for a guy like Trevon, who has so clearly outplayed his rookie contract, but those are the rules. As far as guys that can be extended, Randy Gregory would be my No. 1 priority if I were the Cowboys. Behind him, Jayron Kearse and Dalton Schultz are guys I'd love to see extended if it can fit under the salary cap.

Rob: Yeah, if you remember, the Cowboys couldn't start negotiating a new deal for Dak Prescott until after three years (the 2018 season). Same with Diggs. I agree with Dave's picks for possible extensions. A lot of tough contract decisions are coming after the season, and they'll probably get even tougher the further Dallas goes in the playoffs. But that would be a good problem, right?

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Getting Coaches To Stay In Dallas?

With no cap ramifications with a coaches salary, do you think it is possible that Jerry Jones can offer Dan Quinn a high enough salary to make him stay rather than accept a head coaching position elsewhere?
news

Mailbag: Playing For Seeding? Keeping Momentum?

In your opinion, was the victory against Washington a reflection of the Cowboys we should expect to see going forward or is it a reflection of the fact that they were playing a bad team?
news

Mailbag: Thoughts On Kelvin Joseph's First Start?

Kelvin Joseph seemed to make the most of his opportunity on Sunday night. What did you think of his performance against Washington? 
news

Mailbag: Who Else Should've Made The Pro Bowl?

All five of Cowboys Pro Bowlers are deserving but I felt like Jayron Kearse and Randy Gregory should've been there too. As good as this defense has been, I thought they should be on the list as well. Thoughts?
news

Mailbag: Championship Defense? Play Calling?

I trust Dak, Kellen and company to work their way out of the apparent funk, do the Cowboys really even need much from their offense than eliminating turnovers if the defense simply continues to ascend? 
news

Mailbag: Regrading Last 2 Drafts? Future OT Option?

Josh Ball never seems to be mentioned when discussions of future offensive tackles are made, but has there been any evaluation of his talent to determine if he fits into future plans? 
news

Mailbag: Time To Worry About Zuerlein? Tiebreakers?

I'm not advocating to get rid of Greg Zuerlein because of his strong leg and he is pretty clutch when it comes to kicking field goals. Is there anything that you guys can see during practices? 
news

Mailbag: Trying More Screens? Signing A FA RB?

Am I oversimplifying it or is it fair to say the screen game is underutilized? 
news

Mailbag: FA Decisions? Where's The Deep Ball?

Do you think part of the problem with the offense is the lack of throwing the deep ball and stretching the defense? 
news

Mailbag: Future Outlook At Offensive Tackle?

I know it's early to think about the 2022 draft, but when will this team invest in a top 1-3 round pick on securing a real left tackle to reinforce that position? 
news

Mailbag: Could Parsons Help This Offense At RB? 

Micah Parsons had 27 rushing TDs and 1,200-plus rushing yards at running back as a high school senior. What do you think of giving him five or six snaps a game on offense, possibly out of the wildcat? 
Advertising