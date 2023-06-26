Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

We often hear about Jalen Tolbert's potential with Dallas, but can someone tell me about Simi Fehoko? He had a good training camp last year and showed promise before being injured. Is there a place for him in the wide receiver room? What could he bring that maybe the others can't? – Carl Dorsey/Marshall, TX
Nick Harris: With the addition of Brandin Cooks, everyone in the depth of the wide receiver room gets slotted down an additional spot and urgency to make an impact becomes even more important. That includes Simi Fehoko as he looks to nab the WR4 spot over Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, KaVontae Turpin and a collage of hungry young talents in the WR room. I think Fehoko has the best "situation" going into training camp since he had a strong summer last year and still possesses 6-foot-4, 227-pound size that can capitalize on all three levels. Staying healthy and actually translating his training camp dominance to the field will be necessary, but I think Fehoko should be the betting favorite to take that spot as of now.
Patrik: I saw firsthand what Fehoko was able to do in 2022 training camp. He flat-out owned it and had the inside track to being a consistent target for Dak Prescott before an injury basically halted that entirely. He's now fully healthy and, not surprisingly, was the one to watch in OTAs and in minicamp — heavily targeted, never registering a dropped pass (that I saw) and was even matched up against Stephon Gilmore on more than one occasion (a hint at the test to come for him in training camp). At this point, it's Fehoko taking the lead for WR4 but Jalen Tolbert looks renewed mentally and made some plays himself in recent practices, so count on that battle being one of the best in camp. Fehoko was ready last year before the injury and looks up to the challenge yet again this year. He's big, long, fast and quick with soft hands. Can he hold off Tolbert, though? Let the games begin in Oxnard.