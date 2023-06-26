Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

We often hear about Jalen Tolbert's potential with Dallas, but can someone tell me about Simi Fehoko? He had a good training camp last year and showed promise before being injured. Is there a place for him in the wide receiver room? What could he bring that maybe the others can't? – Carl Dorsey/Marshall, TX

Nick Harris: With the addition of Brandin Cooks, everyone in the depth of the wide receiver room gets slotted down an additional spot and urgency to make an impact becomes even more important. That includes Simi Fehoko as he looks to nab the WR4 spot over Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, KaVontae Turpin and a collage of hungry young talents in the WR room. I think Fehoko has the best "situation" going into training camp since he had a strong summer last year and still possesses 6-foot-4, 227-pound size that can capitalize on all three levels. Staying healthy and actually translating his training camp dominance to the field will be necessary, but I think Fehoko should be the betting favorite to take that spot as of now.