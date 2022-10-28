Mailbag: Adding Depth to the Offensive Line?

Now that Matt Farniok is out for at least six weeks, and Matt Waletzko is gone for the year, do you see the Cowboys signing or trading for someone to help the offensive line depth? Or are they more likely to bring up someone from the practice squad like Alec Lindstrom? – Clifton Shaw/Crossville, TN

Nick: I think this is one of those situations where they've already made the move for these types of situations. Jason Peters should be able to help with the depth at both guard and tackle. Now, center is a problem and that's where Lindstrom could help, or perhaps Connor McGovern slides into center and Peters replaces him, if something happens to Tyler Biadasz. Another player to remember here – and it's funny to call this guy overlooked – but Tyron Smith is expected to be back at some point. I think he could be back in December and that's going to create some interesting decisions for the Cowboys if he's back to full strength. I don't see the Cowboys making a big move to add depth, but probably just work with what they already have.