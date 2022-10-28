Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Adding Depth to the Offensive Line?

Oct 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
18-Spagnola-Mickey-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Mickey Spagnola
Mailbag--Adding-Depth-to-the-Offensive-Line-hero

Now that Matt Farniok is out for at least six weeks, and Matt Waletzko is gone for the year, do you see the Cowboys signing or trading for someone to help the offensive line depth? Or are they more likely to bring up someone from the practice squad like Alec Lindstrom? – Clifton Shaw/Crossville, TN

Nick: I think this is one of those situations where they've already made the move for these types of situations. Jason Peters should be able to help with the depth at both guard and tackle. Now, center is a problem and that's where Lindstrom could help, or perhaps Connor McGovern slides into center and Peters replaces him, if something happens to Tyler Biadasz. Another player to remember here – and it's funny to call this guy overlooked – but Tyron Smith is expected to be back at some point. I think he could be back in December and that's going to create some interesting decisions for the Cowboys if he's back to full strength. I don't see the Cowboys making a big move to add depth, but probably just work with what they already have.

Mickey: First of all, let's not forget they added backup experience to the offensive line with the signing of Jason Peters, who has been preparing at both left tackle and left guard. Sort of the backup left offensive lineman if you will. So that's where they go there, along with continuing to keep Josh Ball active as a backup offensive tackle. Now then, as for the backup center job, you're right, for now they will be elevating Lindstrom for backup center duty, meaning for now the game day backups will be comprised of Peters, Lindstrom and Ball. Not much, if any, experience with Lindstrom and Ball, so they will keep their eyes open for maybe someone with a tad more experience, if available. The other good news is Tyron Smith having advanced in his rehab to working on the resistance cords and a few rehab exercises.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: How Gallimore Fits After Hankins Trade?

It sure seemed surprising to have Neville Gallimore on the inactive list last week. Was the decision to inactivate him based on his on-field play?

news

Mailbag: Covering the loss of Jourdan Lewis?

How do the Cowboys cover the loss of cornerback Jourdan Lewis? Is the rookie DaRon Bland ready to take over? Could we perhaps see Anthony Brown move into the slot and Kelvin Joseph or Nahshon Wright finally get more time?

news

Mailbag: Did Play-Calling Change With Dak Back?

We were all concerned that the Cowboys would change their offensive game plan when Dak Prescott returned, but it appeared Kellen Moore stayed the course and kept a balanced attack. Do you agree?

news

Mailbag: Position In Need Of Mid-Season Upgrade?

Which position on the team do you believe needs to be upgraded now that we've seen six games?

news

Mailbag: What's Holding Back Jabril Cox?

What is preventing Jabril Cox from getting playing time? I think in his limited role he showed the ability to cover. Is the linebacker core that deep or is he still not 100%?

news

Mailbag: Assessing Cooper's Time As A Starter?

Now that Rush has made his fifth and likely final start this season, how would you grade his performance, his ability to be an effective quarterback, and his future here with the Cowboys?

news

Mailbag: Already Looking Ahead To Philly Rematch?

After watching the second half against the Eagles, do you feel we have reason to be optimistic in the December rematch, especially at home with a healthy Dak Prescott? Why or why not?

news

Mailbag: Should Turpin Get More Offensive Snaps?

Why do you think KaVontae Turpin has not gotten any offensive snaps at wide receiver, as explosive as he can be and coming off the USFL season he had?

news

Mailbag: Other Unsung Heroes On Defense?

In addition to Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and others we hear about, who are some other players on this defense giving key contributions to the turnaround?

news

Mailbag: How To Stop Eagles' Running Attack?

The Eagles are a better running team, probably better than the Giants and the Cowboys had issues with the Giants' running game. What do they do different to stop the Eagles?

news

Mailbag: Parsons In The Early MVP Conversation?

Is there a more viable option for MVP than Micah Parsons through these first five weeks? If so, how do you figure?

Advertising