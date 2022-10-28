Mailbag: Adding Depth to the Offensive Line?

Now that Matt Farniok is out for at least six weeks, and Matt Waletzko is gone for the year, do you see the Cowboys signing or trading for someone to help the offensive line depth? Or are they more likely to bring up someone from the practice squad like Alec Lindstrom? – Clifton Shaw/Crossville, TN
Nick: I think this is one of those situations where they've already made the move for these types of situations. Jason Peters should be able to help with the depth at both guard and tackle. Now, center is a problem and that's where Lindstrom could help, or perhaps Connor McGovern slides into center and Peters replaces him, if something happens to Tyler Biadasz. Another player to remember here – and it's funny to call this guy overlooked – but Tyron Smith is expected to be back at some point. I think he could be back in December and that's going to create some interesting decisions for the Cowboys if he's back to full strength. I don't see the Cowboys making a big move to add depth, but probably just work with what they already have.
Mickey: First of all, let's not forget they added backup experience to the offensive line with the signing of Jason Peters, who has been preparing at both left tackle and left guard. Sort of the backup left offensive lineman if you will. So that's where they go there, along with continuing to keep Josh Ball active as a backup offensive tackle. Now then, as for the backup center job, you're right, for now they will be elevating Lindstrom for backup center duty, meaning for now the game day backups will be comprised of Peters, Lindstrom and Ball. Not much, if any, experience with Lindstrom and Ball, so they will keep their eyes open for maybe someone with a tad more experience, if available. The other good news is Tyron Smith having advanced in his rehab to working on the resistance cords and a few rehab exercises.