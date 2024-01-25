Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Any optimism with 2023 draft class?

Jan 25, 2024 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Harris_Nick-HS
Walker_Patrik-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Harris & Patrik Walker
Mailbag--Any-optimism-with-2023-draft-class-hero

I know it's early, but it seems like the 2023 draft has been one of the least productive in the last few years. Is this going to hurt the future development of the team? Can you give us some reasons to be optimistic about the 2023 draft class? – Tommy Long/Lebanon, PA

Nick Harris: The 2023 draft class has been by far one of the bigger draft failures of the last decade for the Cowboys. ESPN ranked it as the worst in the NFL from 2023, as the only rookies that saw consistent playing time were Mazi Smith and Luke Schoonmaker and neither met first-year expectations like first and second-round picks did before them. I can offer two points of optimism. One, third-round pick DeMarvion Overshown will get his chance to hit the field next season after tearing his ACL last year in the preseason amidst a training camp that had turned a lot of heads in his direction. If he had stayed healthy, he would have been playing quite a bit following the injury to Leighton Vander Esch. Second, most of the draft class had positional flexibility coming into the year and had been worked at multiple spots at training camp. With a year of development, those flex players typically find a little bit more comfortability.

Patrik: I have a rule when it comes to grading a draft class: never do it in Year 1. I realize it's easy (and lazy) to start throwing out draft grades immediately after the draft and then throughout the first season that follows, but the reality is not every rookie hits the ground running; and that doesn't make them a bust. I think what's really happening here is we're all (present company included) become so rightfully spoiled by how well the Cowboys usually draft, and the fact the 2022 class got off to one of the hottest starts in franchise history as a group, that it makes the first campaign from the 2023 class look that much worse by comparison. With that being said, it's also true that Year 2 will need to be an explosive one for the 2023 group on several fronts — especially from Mazi Smith, as one example — but I suspect the return of DeMarvion Overshown will help spark that detonation. The pessimism lies in comparing how quickly Cowboys' draft classes usually make an impact as compared to this most recent one, but optimism lies in the fact some players don't pop off until Year 2 or Year 3.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Is locker room still on board?

Nobody cares what I think. It's really what the players in the locker room think. With McCarthy on the last year of his contract and Dak again struggling in the playoffs, is the rest of the team still on board with those two? 
news

Mailbag: Did Cowboys make any progress in 2023?

Due to the playoff loss, it's easy to say the 2023 season as a whole was not a success, but I'm trying to determine if "progress" was made over the 2022 season, but did the Cowboys as a team make progress in 2023?
news

Mailbag: How close are Cowboys to top teams?

What were your thoughts from this weekend's NFC divisional round games? How close do you think Dallas is to those teams? 
news

Mailbag: Can Cowboys keep core players intact?

This Cowboy team has the same championship-caliber core, but is it possible in today's free agent/salary cap era to retain that core intact long enough to reverse this trend? What should we expect to see?
news

Mailbag: Change needed in defensive philosophy?

In order to be successful, the Cowboys defense needs their offense to score a lot of points to put the opposing offense in predictable situations. So do you think this team's defensive philosophy has to change? 
news

Mailbag: Too much pressure in the playoffs?

Is there too much pressure? Or does the team feel like it's a given that they are going to win with all the media hype? Is there a sense of entitlement? How can this nearly three-decade drought be explained?
news

Mailbag: Were coaches, players ready?

Isn't it obvious that the coaches never had this team ready for the game? –
news

Mailbag: Is McCarthy's Packers past an advantage?

Obviously, this game against the Packers features entirely different players, schemes, etc. Still, are there any advantages Mike McCarthy can bring into this matchup from his time spent with Green Bay and even his two playoff wins over the Cowboys? 
news

Mailbag: Biggest adjustment needed for playoffs?

With the playoffs now here, what area or aspect of the team do you think needs the biggest adjustment to allow for the Cowboys to be the best possible version of themselves? I'm thinking their running game, penalties or perhaps the run defense? 
news

Mailbag: Reason for Prescott/Lamb success?

What's the reason for the success Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have enjoyed this season? Did Mike McCarthy's play-calling take them to another level? 
news

Mailbag: Any unsung heroes besides Lawrence?

With another amazing season, DeMarcus Lawrence has become the definition of an unsung. But who's another unsung hero we're really not hearing about. Someone who put in the work and it's paid off for the team? 
Advertising