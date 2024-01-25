Mailbag: Any optimism with 2023 draft class?

I know it's early, but it seems like the 2023 draft has been one of the least productive in the last few years. Is this going to hurt the future development of the team? Can you give us some reasons to be optimistic about the 2023 draft class? – Tommy Long/Lebanon, PA

Nick Harris: The 2023 draft class has been by far one of the bigger draft failures of the last decade for the Cowboys. ESPN ranked it as the worst in the NFL from 2023, as the only rookies that saw consistent playing time were Mazi Smith and Luke Schoonmaker and neither met first-year expectations like first and second-round picks did before them. I can offer two points of optimism. One, third-round pick DeMarvion Overshown will get his chance to hit the field next season after tearing his ACL last year in the preseason amidst a training camp that had turned a lot of heads in his direction. If he had stayed healthy, he would have been playing quite a bit following the injury to Leighton Vander Esch. Second, most of the draft class had positional flexibility coming into the year and had been worked at multiple spots at training camp. With a year of development, those flex players typically find a little bit more comfortability.