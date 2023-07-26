Mailbag: Any under-the-radar position battles?

Nick Harris: I don't think the weakside linebacker battle has been discussed enough, and it will be an incredibly viable part of the defense this season. Jabril Cox, Damone Clark and DeMarvion Overshown all have the ability to lock it down and each are coming to camp with hunger and max effort. The competition in that room can only improve the quality of the product, but the journey to get to that final product will be an interesting one.

Mickey: Not sure the Cowboys ever have an under-the-radar position battle. Everything is on the radar, including kicker, which is one of the prominent position battles. Most of the starting positions are set, especially if Tyron Smith is good to go at left tackle, and that is how they will begin Wednesday's first training camp practice. There will be battle on the defensive front for snaps, but they rotate those guys through so often. Maybe at cornerback, but just to make the roster, not for a starting spot since they are high on sixth round pick Eric Scott Jr. So, I'm thinking maybe running back behind Tony Pollard, with Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn, and that would get a tad crowded if rookie free agent fullback Hunter Luepke carves out a spot on the roster. Stay tuned.