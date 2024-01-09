Mailbag: Any unsung heroes besides Lawrence?

With another amazing season, DeMarcus Lawrence has become the definition of an unsung. But who's another unsung hero we're really not hearing about. Someone who put in the work and it's paid off for the team? – Michael Moore/Meridian, ID

Nick Eatman: I think when you cover the team the way we do, especially with multiple podcasts five times a week, it's really hard to have anyone be an "unsung" hero or fly under the radar. We just seem to talk about everyone, especially the ones that are playing well. I think Osa Odighizuwa is a good one, but to me, Stephon Gilmore really doesn't get the credit he deserves. Remember, he was supposed to be the No. 2 guy here with Trevon Diggs on the opposite side. But Diggs gets hurt in Week 3 and then DaRon Bland takes off with the interceptions and all the pix-sixes. But Gilmore, to me, has been a steady force the entire season. He's very low-key and doesn't get riled up with anything. Just goes out and plays his side and rarely gives up any big plays. I think Bland has been a lot more hit-and-miss with great plays and some ones that have gone against him. But without the steadiness of Gilmore this year, I don't think the Cowboys have this much success on defense.