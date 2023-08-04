Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Are some from 2021 draft on thin ice?

Aug 04, 2023 at 02:47 PM
DAL-hs
Dallas Cowboys Mailbag

Ask a question!

Mailbag--Are-some-from-2021-draft-on-thin-ice-hero

Head coach Mike McCarthy said that he's spending his time almost exclusively with the offense. On the one hand, that make sense since he's now calling plays. But on Have read on DallasCowboys.com that Nahshon Wright has impressed early in training camp. I've wondered about him and some of his fellow 2021 draft class members. If I remember right, under Tom Landry, if a player hadn't proved himself by his third year, it was time to move on. Are guys like Wright, Kelvin Joseph, Jabril Cox, Semi Fehoko, Josh Ball and Quinton Bohanna on thin ice?Marcus Thompson/Nashville, TN

Nick Eatman: I think it's safe to say a few of those guys from the 2021 class will have their work cut out for them. Yes, this is the time in their career when something big has to happen or it could be time to move on. The guys you mentioned are all competing for spots, some of them for starting jobs and others simply to make the team. If I had to rank them, I like Jabril Cox and Nahshon Wright to have the best chance to stick around right now. For Wright, he got some reps when Trevon Diggs was injured. Plus, he's had a good camp so far, especially around the goal line. His length is an advantage for him and he's getting his hand on a few passes. Josh Ball is also getting some good work at right guard with Zack Martin not in camp. Ball couldn't have asked for a better chance right now to show what he can do. Those guys are also having to battle it out and it won't be easy especially for Fehoko and Bohanna, who find themselves in positions that are loaded with depth.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: How will McCarthy handle defense?

With his focus on the offense and calling plays, will Mike McCarthy have a big role on defense, too? 
news

Mailbag: What changes for Pollard as RB1?

Other than getting double the carries in a game, what's the difference for Tony Pollard if he's now RB1. 
news

Mailbag: Are rules contributing to injuries?

Could some of these rules be contributing to more soft tissue injuries? 
news

Mailbag: Position Dallas can ill afford to lose?

Other than quarterback, what position is the most valuable right now here in training camp? 
news

Mailbag: Concern about a predictable offense?

Why should we not be concerned about some of the play-calling issues that occurred near the end of McCarthy's time in Green Bay? 
news

Mailbag: Should Cowboys blitz more or less?

With the defense expecting to be really good again in 2023, what should the philosophy be with blitzes? 
news

Mailbag: Any under-the-radar position battles?

We've talked a lot about position battles for starting job but what about a few that are getting overlooked? 
news

Mailbag: Is offensive line being overvalued?

Is it possible this offensive line just isn't as good as we want or hope it to be? If not, then what? 
news

Mailbag: Is position flexibility always a good thing?

While coaches always rave about players who can play multiple positions, should they actually focus on guys trying to be great at one spot, instead of pretty good at a few. 
news

Mailbag: Will Everson Walls finally reach HOF?

With Chuck Howley being a Seniors Committee selection this year, does that hurt Everson Walls' chances for 2024?
news

Mailbag: How will Zack Martin situation play out?

What would the offensive line look like if Zack Martin misses some or all of training camp. 
Advertising