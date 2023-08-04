Mailbag: Are some from 2021 draft on thin ice?

Head coach Mike McCarthy said that he's spending his time almost exclusively with the offense. On the one hand, that make sense since he's now calling plays. But on Have read on DallasCowboys.com that Nahshon Wright has impressed early in training camp. I've wondered about him and some of his fellow 2021 draft class members. If I remember right, under Tom Landry, if a player hadn't proved himself by his third year, it was time to move on. Are guys like Wright, Kelvin Joseph, Jabril Cox, Semi Fehoko, Josh Ball and Quinton Bohanna on thin ice? – Marcus Thompson/Nashville, TN

Nick Eatman: I think it's safe to say a few of those guys from the 2021 class will have their work cut out for them. Yes, this is the time in their career when something big has to happen or it could be time to move on. The guys you mentioned are all competing for spots, some of them for starting jobs and others simply to make the team. If I had to rank them, I like Jabril Cox and Nahshon Wright to have the best chance to stick around right now. For Wright, he got some reps when Trevon Diggs was injured. Plus, he's had a good camp so far, especially around the goal line. His length is an advantage for him and he's getting his hand on a few passes. Josh Ball is also getting some good work at right guard with Zack Martin not in camp. Ball couldn't have asked for a better chance right now to show what he can do. Those guys are also having to battle it out and it won't be easy especially for Fehoko and Bohanna, who find themselves in positions that are loaded with depth.