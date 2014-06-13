Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Are The Main Special Teams Jobs Safe For Vets?

Jun 13, 2014 at 01:09 AM
Mailbag_061314_650.jpg



ZURIY ZURHCUH
CORRIGAN, TX

We all talk about the competition at skill positions, but I think Chris Jones & L.P. Ladouceur have their hands full with Cody Mandell and Casey Kreiter. Give me your thoughts.

David: Special teams positions are always worth keeping an eye on simply because there are so few of them. Even Dan Bailey, who has been the model of consistency for two years, is just a handful of bad kicks away from being in trouble. That said, I'm going to go with the established pros to win the job until someone proves them wrong.

Rowan: Ladouceur's been one of the most consistent players in the league at his position, and while his years are getting up, my initial thought is that he stays. I also think Jones wins out at the position, but that'll be a competition to watch in the coming weeks and at camp.

BRENDAN MCAULEY
SCARSDALE, NY

When you consider 8-8 in three seasons, then losing DeMarcus Ware, Miles Austin, Jason Hatcher and now Sean Lee gone, I feel 4 more losses coming. 4-12. Maybe trade Tony Romo after this year for the top pick?

David:I don't know how this season is going to play out, but I don't see Romo as a tradable player regardless of the Cowboys' record. That's an absolutely massive cap hit for a team to take on, especially for a guy who would be 35 for the 2015 season. If you had the first pick in the draft, wouldn't you rather just pick a young stud quarterback and pay him substantially less money, while at the [embedded_ad] same time giving your franchise a longterm future? I feel really confident that the only way Tony Romo leaves this team is through retirement or release.

Rowan: Let's not look at Romo as a trade piece anymore. It's not just feasible with his contract. They'd be losing more than they'd be gaining by any piece they'd get in the trade with the amount of money he's due. They paid Romo to be their franchise quarterback for the future, and that'll be the circumstance at least for the next few years. I don't blame you for your defensive concerns heading into this season. They're valid, given the lack of proven starters on that side, but trading Romo is not going to be part of the puzzle.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Is Ferguson deserving of Pro Bowl?

I only see one other NFC tight end making this sort of impact: George Kittle. I'm sure I'm leaving someone out, but regardless, is Jake Ferguson going to get votes as a Pro Bowler? 
news

Mailbag: How does Dak stack up against Hurts?

Is this big Sunday night game against the Eagles going to simply come down to who has the best quarterback? How do you think Dak Prescott stacks up against Jalen Hurts? Where does he maybe outshine the Philly quarterback? 
news

Mailbag: Did recent schedule prepare Cowboys?

If the old saying "iron sharpens iron" is true, are the Eagles perhaps more battle-tested after having faced the Chiefs, Bills and 49ers the last three weeks?
news

Mailbag: What constitutes a 'quality' win?

We've heard a lot of talk about how the Cowboys still have to beat a good team, which got me to thinking, what is your measuring stick for a "quality" win? 
news

Mailbag: Can Bland be a shutdown cornerback?

After watching Seattle attack DaRon Bland, should we be concerned? I know what he has done as far as the interceptions is phenomenal, but is he capable of shutting down elite wide receivers?
news

Mailbag: Aggressive offense key to success?

Is it fair to say the recent success on offense is a product of going back to what has worked in recent years? Being aggressive down the field rather than focusing on ball control that saw more rushes and short passes?
news

Mailbag: Reasons for Odighizuwa improvement?

That was a huge fourth-down stop by Osa Odighizuwa in the Washington game. Can we talk about the step forward he has taken this year?
news

Mailbag: Does Prescott's streak feel different?

We've seen Dak Prescott have similar streaks like this in the past, but something feels a little different about it this time. Would you agree? What's the reason? 
news

Mailbag: A legit chance to land LB Shaq Leonard? 

Do we have a legitimate chance to get Shaq Leonard? This doesn't seem like the type of move we do in the middle of the season. But is it possible and if so, would this be a good fit? 
news

Mailbag: Can Lawrence help run defense at DT?

With the struggles against the run being up the middle again, should the Cowboys look at using DeMarcus Lawrence more at defensive tackle?
news

Mailbag: Is Bland now in DPOY conversation?

At what point does the NFL world take notice of what DaRon Bland is doing and start putting him in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year?
news

Mailbag: Will McCarthy stay with hot hand?

Could we see a heavier reliance on the run game? Or do you think Mike McCarthy will continue with the hot hand and let Dak Prescott cook? 
Advertising