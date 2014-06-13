Mailbag: Are The Main Special Teams Jobs Safe For Vets?





ZURIY ZURHCUH

CORRIGAN, TX

We all talk about the competition at skill positions, but I think Chris Jones & L.P. Ladouceur have their hands full with Cody Mandell and Casey Kreiter. Give me your thoughts.

David: Special teams positions are always worth keeping an eye on simply because there are so few of them. Even Dan Bailey, who has been the model of consistency for two years, is just a handful of bad kicks away from being in trouble. That said, I'm going to go with the established pros to win the job until someone proves them wrong.

Rowan: Ladouceur's been one of the most consistent players in the league at his position, and while his years are getting up, my initial thought is that he stays. I also think Jones wins out at the position, but that'll be a competition to watch in the coming weeks and at camp.

BRENDAN MCAULEY

SCARSDALE, NY

When you consider 8-8 in three seasons, then losing DeMarcus Ware, Miles Austin, Jason Hatcher and now Sean Lee gone, I feel 4 more losses coming. 4-12. Maybe trade Tony Romo after this year for the top pick?

David:I don't know how this season is going to play out, but I don't see Romo as a tradable player regardless of the Cowboys' record. That's an absolutely massive cap hit for a team to take on, especially for a guy who would be 35 for the 2015 season. If you had the first pick in the draft, wouldn't you rather just pick a young stud quarterback and pay him substantially less money, while at the [embedded_ad] same time giving your franchise a longterm future? I feel really confident that the only way Tony Romo leaves this team is through retirement or release.