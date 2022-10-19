Mailbag: Assessing Cooper's Time As A Starter?

Now that Rush has made his fifth and likely final start this season, how would you grade his performance, his ability to be an effective quarterback, and his future here with the Cowboys?— _**CLIFTON HOUSER / PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS_**
Rob: I think Rush has done exactly what you hope from your backup quarterback. Until the Eagles game, he didn't turn the ball over. That's probably the biggest need from QB2. Rush kept the team in position to win games because he had a good comfort level in the scheme, for the most part he made throws to keep drives going, and the coaching staff tweaked some things with maybe a larger emphasis on the run game to help him out. A 4-1 record without Dak is about all you can ask for. I would certainly expect the Cowboys to try to re-sign Rush after the season to continue as Dak's backup.
Kyle: It's unfortunate that it ended the way that it did in Philadelphia, but the "Cooper Rush era" in Dallas was a success in my eyes. When Dak Prescott went down in the season opener, everything was out of sorts. Every preseason question looked like a compete nightmare and there was a lot of doubt around what the next month of the season would hold. Instead, Rush came in and settled the entire operation down. Coaches made adjustments, unlikely parties had to step up their game, and Dallas won four of the next five games. Those things have made this team wholistically better than it was when Prescott was injured. The record in itself should be celebrated, the other improvements and confidence are even bigger though.