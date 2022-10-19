Mailbag: Assessing Cooper's Time As A Starter?

Now that Rush has made his fifth and likely final start this season, how would you grade his performance, his ability to be an effective quarterback, and his future here with the Cowboys?— _**CLIFTON HOUSER / PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS_**

Rob: I think Rush has done exactly what you hope from your backup quarterback. Until the Eagles game, he didn't turn the ball over. That's probably the biggest need from QB2. Rush kept the team in position to win games because he had a good comfort level in the scheme, for the most part he made throws to keep drives going, and the coaching staff tweaked some things with maybe a larger emphasis on the run game to help him out. A 4-1 record without Dak is about all you can ask for. I would certainly expect the Cowboys to try to re-sign Rush after the season to continue as Dak's backup.