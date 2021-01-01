Mailbag: Biggest Concern Against The Giants?

Proud of the way the Cowboys have fought back and played well these last three games, but we all know division games can go either way, and the Giants have the same playoff hope we do. What's your biggest concern about this game on the road? – MATT WILLIAMS / DALLAS, TX

David: I suppose I'd say ball security. The Cowboys have only committed one turnover in the last three games, but we've seen how ugly it can get when they lose that battle. The weather is supposed to be cold and wet, which is a bad recipe for protecting the ball. But I trust Daniel Jones to turn the ball over once or twice, so as long as the Cowboys can stay positive in the ledger, then I think they'll be fine.

Rob: Turnovers, without question. The Giants jumped out to a 14-3 in the first meeting thanks in part to a pick-six by linebacker Kyler Fackrell. The Cowboys have done a much better job of protecting the ball on offense: just two turnovers in the last four games, and one during this three-game win streak. The Giants are probably due for a better performance on offense, but they're converting under 30% of their third downs during their three-game losing streak. The Cowboys can't give them any turnovers on offense or easy chunk plays on defense that create scoring opportunities.

With one game left, do you think CeeDee Lamb and Zeke Elliott get over the 1,000-yard mark (receiving and rushing) this season? And are there any other noteworthy individual milestones possible this year? – THOMAS NARRO / ARLINGTON, MA

David: I can do you one better than CeeDee hitting 1,000 yards on the season. He's actually only 112 yards away from 1,004 on the season -- which would break the rookie receiving record set by Bob Hayes all the way back in 1965. I'm not convinced he's going to hit it, but that would be really fun. As for Zeke, he only needs 63 yards to hit 1,000 for the season -- and yes, I do think he's going to pull that off.